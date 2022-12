Moriset wins Vikram Greenlands Million

December 02, 2022 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Moriset, trained by B. Suresh and ridden by Neeraj, won the Vikram Greenlands Million (1,000m), the star attraction of the races held here on Friday (Dec. 2). The winner is owned by M/s. Arun Alagappan Racing rep. by Mr. Arun Alagappan, Mr. Chandrakanth Kankaria & M/s. Mukteshwar Racing

1. AMALFI COAST HANDICAP (1,100m), 4-y-o & over, rated 00 to 25: FANTASTIC HIT (Angad) 1, Haran (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Icy River (S.A. Amit) 3 and Epistoiary (S. Kamble) 4. 1/2, nk and 3/4. 1m, 8.74s. ₹94 (w), 24, 22 and 15 (p), SHP: 59, FP: 1,694, Q: 1,008, Tla: 5,1000.

Owner: Mrs. Yasmeen Akbar. Trainer: Fazal Ul Rehman.

2. VIKRAM GREENLANDS MILLION (1,000m), maiden 2-y-o only (Terms): MORISET (Neeraj) 1, Bertha (Yash Narredu) 2, Celeste (Dashrath Singh) and Florence (P. Sai Kumar) 4. 1-1/2, lnk and 1. 1m, 1.98s. ₹26 (w), 12 and 18 (p), SHP: 28, FP: 54, Q: 34, Tla: 549.

Owners: M/s. Arun Alagappan Racing rep. by Mr. Arun Alagappan, Mr. Chanrakanth Kankaria & M/s. Mukteshwar Racing. Trainer: B. Suresh.

3. LITTLEOVER HANDICAP (1,600m), rated 20 to 45: VULCANIC (S. Kamble) 1, Lady Luck (P.S. Kaviraj) 2, Amber Lightning (Farid Ansari) 3 and Anatolia (Neeraj) 4. Shd, 1-1/4 and 2. 1m, 42.13s. ₹14 (w), 11, 14 and 34 (p), SHP: 28, FP: 57, Q: 28, Tla: 390.

Owners: Mr. Kishore Rungta, Mr. Husain Sultan Ali Nensey & Mrs. Nissa Hoosein Nensey. Trainer: A.S. Jodha.

4. MARIANA EXPRESS LINES TROPHY (1,600m), 5-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65: EAGLE BLUFF (M.S. Deora) 1, Speed Air (Yash Narredu) 2, Ganton (Neeraj) 3 and Illustrious Ruler (Farid Ansari) 4. 3-3/4, nose and 1-1/2. 1m, 40.76s. ₹19 (w), 11, 17 and 46 (p), SHP: 35, FP: 104, Q:46, Tla: 455.

Owners: Mr. Cheriyan Abraham & Mr. Ananta Narayanan Suresh. Trainer: Anil Kumar.

5. MINISTERIAL HANDICAP (1,200m), rated 40 to 65: STAR ROMANCE (Yash Narredu) 1, Berrettini (Neeraj) 2, Empress Eternal (Farid Ansari) 3 and Ginsburg (M.S. Deora) 4. 1/2, 1-1/4 and 3. 1m, 13.13s. ₹14 (w), 10, 16 and 12 (p), SHP: 28, FP: 41, Q: 23, Tla: 107. Owners: Mr. Prem F. Vazirani, Mr. Suresh G. Advani, Mrs. B.E. Saldanha & M/s. Stride Livestock. Trainer: D. Narredu

6. AMAZING BAY HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: SPECTACLE (Yash Narredu) 1, Dear Lady (Neeraj) 2, Lebua (L.A. Rozario) 3 and Lord Of The Turf (Farid Ansari) 4. Not run Strong Breeze. Lnk, 1-1/2 and 2-1/2. 1m, 14.39s. ₹61 (w), 11, 15 and 14 (p), SHP: 26, Fp: 126, Q: 30, Tla: 192. Owner: Sohna Stud Farm. Trainer: D. Narredu.

7. AMAZING BAY HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: STAR LAP (Dashrath Singh) 1, Santamarina Star (S. Kamble) 2, Magic Moment (P.S. Kaviraj) 3 and Sinatra (P. Sai Kumar) 4. 2-1/4, 2 and 2-1/2. 1m, 14.60s. ₹28 (w), 14, 16 and 21 (p), SHP: 42, FP: 106, Q: 55, Tla: 355. Favourite: Star Lap. Owners: Mr. Neil Madan Bahal & M/s. Jai Govind Stud Agri Farm. Trainer: A.S. Jodha.

Jackpot: ₹888 (68 tkts); Runner-up: ₹131 (197 tkts); Mini jackpot: ₹438 (40 tkts); Tr (i): ₹201 (111 tkts), (ii): ₹128 (203 tkts).