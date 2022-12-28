Chennai January 1 races cancelled

The stewards of the Madras Race Club have decided to cancel the seventeenth day of the Chennai races to be held on Sunday January 1, 2023 due to paucity of acceptors.
December 28, 2022 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - CHENNAI:
