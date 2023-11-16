ADVERTISEMENT

Chenevix Trench, Christofle and Cordelia show out

November 16, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - Pune:

Chenevix Trench, Christofle and Cordelia showed out when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Nov. 16) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Capitolium (Neeraj) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. Superimpose (J. Chinoy), Walter (R. Ajinkya) 53, 600/39. Pair moved level freely. Democracy (P.S. Chouhan) 52, 600/39. Worked freely. Generosity (N. Bhosale) 55, 600/41. Easy. Zuccaro (P.S. Chouhan) 52, 600/39. Moved fluently. 2/y/os Celestial (P.S. Chouhan), Picasso (N. Bhosale) 55, 600/41. They ended level.

1000m: Chenevix Trench (Neeraj) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Responded well. Christofle (C. Umesh) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Impressed. Christophany (C.S. Jodha) 1-6, 800/53, 600/39. Slightly urged. Opus Dei (C.S. Jodha), Endurance (Hamir) 1-8, 800/52, 600/38. Former made up three lengths and easily finished level. King’s Retreat (N. Bhosale) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42. Easy. Golden Glow (C.S. Jodha), Fancy Nancy (Hamir) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former who was four lengths behind at the start easily covered the leeway and finished level. Des Marquis (C. Umesh) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Moved fluently. 2/y/os Jade (C. Umesh), Fiorentini (N. Bhosale) 1-10, 800/54, 600/40. Both moved level freely.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1200m: Capucine (N. Bhosale) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Urged in the last part. Supreme Spirit (Shelar), Pride’s Prince (Saba) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former started three lengths behind and finished level freely. Geographique (Neeraj), Big Red (Shelar) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/39. They were urged and finished level.

1400m: Cordelia (C. Umesh) 1-38, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved attractively. Emperor Roderic (C. Umesh) 1-38, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Responded well.

Race track:

1200m: Zuccarelli (P.S. Chouhan) 1-18, 1000/1-3, 800/49, 600/35. Moved impressively.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US