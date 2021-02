Chashni claims Madras Gold Vase

Chashni (S. Shareef up) won the Madras Gold Vase, the feature event of the races held here on Thursday (Feb. 4). The winner is owned by Mrs. Namrata Rakesh and trained by Rakesh.

1. ALMA MATER PLATE (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: FUN STORM (Nakhat Singh) 1, Pacific (H. Rahul) 2, Full Of Surprise (K. Mukesh Kumar) 3 and Rwanda (Azfar Syeed) 4. 3-1/4, 2-3/4, 3/4. 1m, 13.99s. Owner: Mr. S. Naveen Chandra. Trainer: N. Rupa.

2. STAR SUPREME PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), 6-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65: LORD ASCOT (Nakhat Singh) 1, Desert Hawk (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Pinewood (A. Ayaz Khan) 3 and Admiral Nelson (S. Shareef) 4. 4-1/4, 1 and 1-3/4. 1m, 13.52s. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: R. Foley.

3. STAR SUPREME PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), 6-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65: GLORIOUS LAND (A.M. Alam) 1, Drei Bruder (Azfar Syeed) 2, Catelyn (P. Trevor) 3 and Queens Hall (P. Sai Kumar) 4. 1, 5-1/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 12.52s. Owners: Mr. Vazhaparambil J. Joseph & Mr. Blesson J. Kallada. Trainer: Sebastian.

4. G. NARASIMHAN MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): TUDOR (Akshay Kumar) 1, Off Shore Breeze (T.S. Jodha) 2, Sweet Fragrance (Arshad Alam) 3 and Turf Beauty (Nakhat Singh) 4. 1-1/2, 5-1/2 and 3-3/4. 1m, 14.09s. Owner: M/s. Arun Alagappan Racing & M/s. Sans Craintes Stud Farm. Trainer: B. Suresh.

5. MADRAS GOLD VASE (1,400m), 3-y-o only (Terms): CHASHNI (S. Shareef) 1, Race For The Stars (Zervan) 2, Amendment (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Knight Envied (A. Imran Khan) 4. Not run: Horse O’ War. Nk, shd and 1-1/4. 1m, 26.55s. Owner: Mrs. Namrata Rakesh. Trainer: Rakesh.

6. SOUTH INDIA SPRINTERS TRIAL STAKES (1,200m), 4-y-o & over (Terms): CAVALLO VELOCE (A. Imran Khan) 1, Corfe Castle (P. Trevor) 2, Star Baron (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Apalis (Zervan) 4. 1/2, 8-3/4 and 1/2. 1m, 10.03s. Owner: M/s. Arun Alagappan Racing. Trainer: B. Suresh.

7. DIABOLICAL PLATE (2,000m), rated 20 to 45: DIVINA (T.S. Jodha) 1, Cavallo Vincente (A. Imran Khan) 2, Otus (A.M.Alam) 3 and Perfect Support (A. Ayaz Khan) 4. Not run: Brilliant Script and City Of Sails. 5-1/4, 4 and 5. 2m, 7.94s. Owners: Mr. Saif Hoosein Nensey, Mrs. Nissa Hoosein Nensey & Mr. Husain Sultan Ali Nensey. Trainer: Sebastian.

8. CAPRIANI PLATE (1,000m), rated 00 to 25: VIBRANT APPROACH (A.M. Alam) 1, Driftwood Pacific (K. Mukesh Kumar) 2, Pragmatic (H. Rahul) 3 and Azeria (S. Hussain) 4. Not run: Fire Strike. 1-1/2, 2-1/4 and 1. 1m, 1.61s. Owner: Mr. A.V. Jayaprakash. Trainer: Mandanna.