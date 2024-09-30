GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Charukala and Honorable Lady impress

Published - September 30, 2024 09:48 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Charukala and Honorable Lady impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Sept. 30).

Outer sand:

1000m: Mastercraft (rb) 1-16, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. Easy.

1200m: Vivaldi (rb) 1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. Unextended. Dramatic (rb) 1-30, (1200-600) 41. Eased up.

Inner sand:

600m: Emperor Vikram (rb) 45.5. Easy. Authentic Bell (rb) 43. Fit. King’s Battalion (Shah Alam) 41.5. Shaped well. Miss Allure (rb) 43. Niggled. Atreides (rb) 46.5.

800m: Stolen Glance (rb) 59, 600/43.5. Imperial Gesture (rb) 1-2, 600/47. Easy. Ashwa Dev (Farid Ansari) 56.5, 600/42.5. Urged in the last part. A 2-y-o (Akeed Champion - Sabarina) (M.S. Deora) 1-0, 600/44.5. Handy. Avantador (rb), Seika Katsu (N. Murugan) 1-3, 600/48. A 2-y-o (French Navy - High Above) (N. Darshan) 1-2.5, 600/47. Easy. A 2-y-o (Dreamfield - Lady Of Fame) (rb) 1-1.5, 600/46. Easy. A 2-y-o (Dali - Deauville Diva) (rb) 1-1.45, 600/45.5. Easy.

1000m: Sensibility (M.S. Deora) 1-10, 800/57.5, 600/44. In fine condition. Pirate’s Love (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Everwin (Inayat), Element (Shah Alam) 1-12, 800/55.5, 600/41.5. They moved neck and neck and finished together. Sweet Legacy (rb) 1-9, 800/56, 600/42.5. Unextended. Charukala (rb) 1-6, 800/52.5, 600/42.5. Impressed. Face Off (rb) 1-11, 800/55, 600/41.5. In finie nick. Gingersnap (M.S. Depra) 1-10, 800/57.5, 600/44.5. Extended. A 2-y-o (Leitir Mor - Selfi Star) (rb), a 2-y-o (Planetaire-Alvarita) (rb) 1-16, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. Former started four lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Vishwas (rb), Dark Son (rb) 1-13.5, 800/59, 600/45. They finished together.

1200m: Honorable Lady (M.S. Deora) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54.5, 600/42. Moved attractively. Alpha Domino (N. Darshan) 1-28.5, 1000/1-13, 800/58.5, 600/44. Moved on the bit.

Noted on Sunday (Sept. 29):

Inner sand:

600m: Loch Lomond (rb) 47.5.

800m: Sweet Legacy (rb) 55, 600/41. Moved well.

1000m: Little Wonder (rb) 1-3, 600/47.5. Easy. Pirate’s Love (M.S. Deora) 1-14, 800/58.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Chareukala (rb) 1-6.5, 800/55, 600/43.5. In good condition. Ashwa Dev (A.M. Tograllu) 1-17, 800/1-1.5, 600/45.5. Handy.

1200: Pneuma (M.S. Deora) 1-33, 1000/1-16.5, 800/1-2, 600/47.5. Easy. Go For The Moon (P. Vikram) 1-25, 1000/1-10, 800/57, 600/44.5. In fine trim. Twinkleinhereyes (rb) 1-27.5, (1200-600) 39.5. Eased up.

