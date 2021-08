Charliez Angel, Historian and El Politico work well

Charliez Angel, Historian and El Politico worked well when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Aug. 25).

Inner sand: 600m: Fast Car (S. Sunil) 41. Pushed.

800m: Star Guitar (K. Lakhan), Sweet Fragrance (rb), Amaterasu (Azfar Syeed) 59.5, 600/45. Charliez Angel (rb) 53.5, 600/40.5. Stretched out well. Dont Dilly Dally (Farid Ansari) 56.5, 600/41. Moved well.

1000m: Emelda (A. Imran Khan) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/46.5. Easy. Durango (S. Sunil) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/45. Glorious Destiny (R. Rupesh), Mr Kool (Nikhil Naidu) 1-10.5, 800/57, 600/42.5. Latter retains form. Pense’e (rb) 1-13.5, 800/59.5, 600/45. Maintains form. Roka (P. Vikram) 1-14, 800/59, 600/45. Shaped well. Historian (rb), Artistryy (A. Ayaz Khan) 1-8.5, 800/54, 600/40.5. They were pushed, former moved impressively and finished a length in front. Roses In My Dreams (rb) 1-11.5, 800/56, 600/43. In fine trim. Rajputana (rb), Wisaka (Shahar Babu) 1-16, 800/1-0.5, 600/46.5. They finished together. Illustrious Ruler (Farid Ansari), Prince Of Windsor (Shyam Kumar) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. Former finished in front.

1200m: Devils Magic (rb) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15, 800/1-0.5, 600/48. Easy. Comanche Brave (Shyam Kumar) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 42.5. Eased up. Baby Bzooka (rb) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-16.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. Easy. Eagle Bluff (rb) 1-31, 1000/1-15.5, 800/59.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Rafaele (rb) 1-32, (1,200-600)44. Eased up. Epistoiary (S. Sunil) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 800/59.5, 600/46. Easy.

Outer sand: 800m: El Politico (J. Paswan) 57, 600/42.5. Unextended. Optimus Commander (J. Paswan) 1-0, 600/45.5. Easy. Gallant Star (Ajeet Kumar) 58.5, 600/44.5. In good shape.