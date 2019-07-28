Races

Charles Bridge catches the eye

Charles Bridge caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (July 28) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Rather Tippy (Neeraj), Genau (Jaykumar) and Va Bene (S. Amit) 56, 600/41. Trio moved level freely. Hodson’s Horse (Baria), Tasawwur (Santosh) 52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. In It To Win It (Malam) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Don’t Mess With Me (Baria), Run Happy (Shubham) 54, 600/40. Former was two lengths better. Dumas (Mahesh) 57, 600/43. Easy. Guarnerius (Late Stradivarius) (Santosh) 54, 600/39. Moved freely. Officer In Command (Baria) 52, 600/39. (Baria) 52, 600/38.5. Worked well. Night Hunt (Mahesh) 56, 600/43. Easy. Castilian (Mahesh) 55, 600/41 Good. Tudor Hall (Mahesh) 55, 600/41. Easy.

1000m: Tianjin Honey (S.J.Sunil) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Pressed.

1200m: Augusts Caesar (Bhawani) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Moved freely. Running River (K.Kadam) 1-27, 600/41.5. Easy.

1400m: Bronx (Neeraj) 1-41, 600/42. Moved fluently.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Charles Bridge (S.J.Sunil) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39.5. Moved attractively. Sandra’s Secret (app), Ex’s And Oh’s (Hamir) and Sehmat (rb) 1-8, 800/53, 600/41. Sandra’s Secret finished four lengths in front. Sharareh (Bhawani), Highdare (rb) 1-8, 800/53, 600/41. Former finished a distance ahead.

Note: Due to incessant rainfall at Pune since Friday evening, there was no fast work on Saturday.

Mock race — July 26:

Race track: 1200m: Odessa (Kamble), Vintage (Zervan), Auspicious (Peter), Belgravia (Trevor), Polaris (Bhawani), Ustad Pedro (Kuldeep), Flashing Honour (A. Prakash), Perfectly Poised (Kaviraj) and Star Bright (Gagandeep) 1-15, 600/38. Won by: 6L, Nk, 5L. Odessa won the race pillar to post. Flashing Honour was slowly off by six lengths. Star Bright who also was slowly off stopped galloping near 1000m.

Correction: Please note that horse worked with Frieze on Friday (July 26) was Divine Glory and not Track Star as reported earlier. Error is regretted.

