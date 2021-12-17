Chaposa Springs, Rays Of Sun and Super Girl work well

CHENNAI:

17 December 2021 20:55 IST

Chaposa Springs, Rays Of Sun and Super Girl worked well when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Dec. 17).

Outer sand

600m: Maranello (rb), Reckoning (rb) 42.5. They finished together. Jawai (rb), The Rebel (Kuldeep Singh) 42. They shaped well. Knight In Armour (R. Manish), Cartel (Kuldeep Singh) 41. Latter moved better. Canary Wharf (Kuldeep Singh), Angavai (rb) 42.5.

Advertising

Advertising

800m: Coup De Etait (Shahzad Alam), Muktsar’s Brave (R. Manish) 1-1.5, 600/46.5. Chief Commander (Inayat), Queen Of Venice (C. Brisson) 57, 600/43.5. Former finished a length in front. Welcome Winner (rb), Sporting Spirit (Kuldeep Singh) 55.5, 600/42.5, They moved well. Catelyn (rb) )1-2, 600/46.5. Magical Wave (Kuldeep Singh), Eastern Blaze (rb) 59, 600/44. They were easy. Martingale (P. Vikram), Cheval Blanc (rb) 1-3.5, 600/48.5.

1000m: Glorious Grace (C. Brisson), Glorious Even Song (Nikhil Naidu) 1-12.5, 800/58.5, 600/43. Former started four lengths behind and half a length in front.

Inner sand

600m: Air Marshall (rb) 45.5. Fine Future (Shahar Babu), Simply Great (rb) 47. Trevalius (M.S. Deora), Cape Wickham (N. Jodha) 46.5.

800m: Dazzling Princess (Koshi Kumar), Azeria (Sai Vamsi) 1-2.5, 600/47.5. Emperor Ashoka (rb) 1-2.5, 600/47. Easy. Raisina (N. Jodha), Lady Santana (Santosh G) 55.5, 600/42. Latter urged and finished level. Branka (rb) 1-2.5, 600/47. Rule Of Emperors (Shyam Kumar) 1-0.5, 600/45. Niggled. Spicy Star (rb) 54, 600/41. Pushed. Sentosa (Koshi Kumar), Amaterasu (Sai Vamsi) 59.5, 600/44.5. Ibrahimovic (M.S. Deora), Star Lap (N. Jodha) 1-3, 600/46.5. Streak (rb) 1-3, 600/47.5. Fiery Red (N.. Jodha), Angel Light (M.S. Deora) 58, 600/42. A 2-y-o (West Virginia - Superb) (Dhanu Singh), Lucky Rose (Ishwar Singh) 1-0, 600/45. They finished level.

1000m: Cavallo Bonito (Shahar Babu), Gold Breeze (Farhan Alam) 1-17, 800/58.5, 600/42.5. Former moved better. Secret Of Love (Koshi Kumar), Chaposa Springs (Manikandan) 1-8.5, 800/53.5, 600/39.5. Latter impressed. Heidmar (M.S. Deora) 1-10, 800/54.5, 600/40.5. In fine condition. Blind Love (rb), Lady Zeen (rb) 1-15, 800/59.5, 600/44. They were eased up. Driftwood Pacific (R. Manish) 1-14.5, 800/59, 600/45. Easy. Magical Wish (Dhanu Singh) 1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/47. Easy. A 2-y-o (Tenth Star - Amazing Approach) (Nikhill Naidu), Admiral Shaw (Inayat) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47.5. They moved freely. Rays Of Sun (Sai Vamsi), Super Girl (Koshi Kumar) 1-8.5, 800/55, 600/42.5. They worked well. M S G Fantasy (rb), a 2-y-o (Western Aristocrat - Nimfea) (Ashhad Asbar) 1-12.5, 800/57, 600/42.5. They moved together. Still I Rise ((Ishwar Singh), Avancia (Dhanu Singh) 1-16.5, 800/1-0, 600/45. Former finished a length in front. Live by Night (Kuldeep Singh), 1-16.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5.

1200m: Mister Moonlight (P. Vikram) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 52.5. Eased up. Current View (rb), a 2-y-o (Saamidd - Paramo) (rb) 1-31, (1,200-600) 43. They were easy. Kay Star (Ashhad Asbar), Eagle Bluff (rb) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 800/57, 600/41.5. They moved neck and neck, former finished two lengths ahead. Slainie (P. Sai Kumar), La Jefa (P. Vikram) 1-29, 1,000/1-12, 800/56.5, 600/41.5. They are in fine nick.

Mock race 1200m: Lady Mimi (Yash Narredu), Sir Baffert (D.S. Deora), Santa Clara (N. Jodha), Sasakwa (Rajendra Singh), Walking Brave (S. Kamble), Illustrious Ruler (Shyam Kumar), Benin Bronze (Ashhad Asbar) and Chapmans Square (Md. Feroze) won by 2, 2-1/4 and nose. 1m 15.80s.