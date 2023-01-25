HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

|Sportstar Aces Awards 2023 | VOTE FOR TOP CATEGORIES

Chaposa Springs, Asio, Aurora Borealis and Royal Supremacy shine

January 25, 2023 05:28 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Chaposa Springs, Asio, Aurora Borealis and Royal Supremacy shone when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning. Outer sand: 1000m: Lady Zeen (Ramandeep) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45. Urged in the last part. Demerara (rb) 1-12, 800/57, 600/41.5. Worked well. Soft Whisper (S. Kabdhar), Speculation (Manikandan) 1-12, 800/1-0, 600/48. They were eased up. Annexed (S. Kabdhar), Multicrown (Manikandan) 1-13, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. They moved together. Asio (B. Dharshan), Ruling Star (M. Bhaskar) 1-11, 800/55, 600/40. Former moved on the bit, while the latter was pushed to keep up the pace.

Inner sand: 600m: A 3-y-o (Total Gallery - Megara) 47.5. Easy. Reign Illustrious (Farid Ansari), Sea Waters (Shyam Kumar) 45. They finished together. Kanya Rashi (P.S. Kaviraj), Precious Grey (M.S. Deora) 43.5. They finished level.

800m: Royal Mayfair (rb) 1-0, 600/44.5. Easy. Hallucinate (Shyam Kumar) 58, 600/43. Unextended. Ocean Love (K.V. Baskar) 58.5, 600/44. Easy. Royal Supremacy (Farid Ansari), Hellen Of Troy (Shyam Kumar) 56, 600/40. Former moved impressively and finished three lengths ahead.

1000m: Chaposa Springs (R. Manish) 1-12, 800/54.5, 600/40. Responded well to the urgings. Nicobar (Ramandeep) 1-17.5, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. Aurora Borealis (Shyam Kumar), Supreme Grandeur (rb) 1-13, 800/57, 600/41. Former was handy, latter extended and finished level. Full Of Surprise (rb) 1-11.5, 800/58, 600/44.5. Worked well. Majestic Wind (rb) 1-13.5, 800/58.5, 600/44. Shaped well. Beauregard (R. Manish) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42. Stretched out well. Multiwave (S. Kabdhar), Anzio (Manikandan) 1-15, 800/1-0.5, 600/46. They finished level. Three Of A Kind (rb) 1-16, 800/1-0.5, 600/44.5. Easy. Brotherhood (Inayat) 1-16.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/47.5. Easy.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.