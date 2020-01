Chaplin shines

Chaplin shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Dec. 22) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: 2/y/o Rogue One (app) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. 2/y/o Kingda Ka/Fedora (Kuldeep) 53.5, 600/40. Moved freely. Macgyver (rb), Fireball (S.Sunil) 57, 600/42. Pair level. 2/y/os Stern Opinion/Sylvia Says (Pradeep), Dancing Hooves (Rupesh) and Dancing Rapids (Sandeep) 55.5, 600/41.5. Trio moved freely.

1000m: Bakhtawar (Pereira) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Pressed. Chaplin (Rupesh), Strong Value (Sandeep) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former was well in hand and they finished level. Super Strength (C.S. Jodha), 2/y/o Jaipar Honey (T.S. Jodha) 1-10, 800/54.5, 600/41. Pair moved level freely.

1200m: 2/y/o Merlin (David Probert) 1-25, 800/54, 600/40. Moved well. Lincoln (Akshay), Yanna Rascala (Neeraj) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/40. They were easy.

1400m: Star Councillor (Bhawani) 1-41, 600/42.5. Easy. Lord Of The Sea (David Probert), Auburn (Sandesh) 1-39, 1200/1-24, 1000/1-8, 600/41. They moved neck and neck freely. Zenon (Sandesh) 1-39, 1200/1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Moved freely.