Chancellor shines

Mumbai:

20 March 2020 17:41 IST

Chancellor shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Mar. 20) morning.

Inner sand:

1000m: Renala (Pradeep) 1-6, 800/53, 600/39. Moved well.

1200m: Chancellor (Pradeep) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Moved attractively.

Noted on Mar. 19 — Gate practice

Inner sand:

1000m: Anoushka (Merchant), Colosseum (P.Naidu) 1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Former superior.

Noted on Mar. 17. — Inner sand:

800m: Glory Days (Nazil) 55, 600/41. Easy. Makhtoob (V.Jodha) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Tasch (Merchant) 55, 600/41. Easy.

1000m: Royal Blossom (Nazil), Cabo Da Roca (Santosh) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Former finished five lengths ahead.