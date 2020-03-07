Chancellor shines

Chancellor shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Mar.7) morning.

Inner sand.

600m: Arabian Storm (J.Chinoy) 40. Easy.

800m: Turmeric Tower (Kaviraj) 51, 600/39. Moved well. Divine Timing (Ajinkya), Sovereign Master (Atul) 57, 600/42. Pair level. Strong One (Pradeep) 52, 600/38.5. Responded well.

1000m: Benghazi (Kharadi), King Cyrus (Mosin) 1-12, 600/42.5. Former ended four lengths in front. Rainbow Trout (Pradeep) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Moved freely. Gallantry (Peter) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Pushed. Don’t Mess With Me (Nirmal), Oui Sauvage (Santosh) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former finished four lengths ahead. Gracida (Santosh), Fencing (Malam) 1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Former finished a distance ahead.

1200m: Chancellor (Pradeep) 1-20, 1000/1-5.5, 800/52, 600/39. Moved impressively.

Outer sand.

1000m: Ron (Santosh), Square Moon (Malam) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Pair urged and ended level. Curfew (Nirmal), Warrior Clan (Daman) 1-9.5, 800/53.5, 600/41. Pair moved level freely.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand.

1000m: Ebony (Bhawani), Serpentine (Khalander) 1-6, 800/53, 600/40. They jumped out well and moved level freely. Enigma (rb) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well.