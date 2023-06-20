Champions Way, Victoria Punch, Artemis Ignacia, Acaster, Touch Of Grey and Bleue Dali impress

June 20, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Champions Way, Victoria Punch, Artemis Ignacia, Acaster, Touch Of Grey and Bleue Dali impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (June 20).

Inner sand:

600m: Capri Girl (Sai Kiran), Sky Princess (R. Pradeep) 39.5. Former finished six lengths ahead.

1200m: Step To Destiny (Shinde), Sling Shot (rb) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-7, 600/40.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Appsara (Prabhakaran), Super Sapphire (rb) 1-23, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. Former started six lengths behind and finished level.

Outer sand:

600m: Etosha (Zervan) 44.5. Moved on the bit. Fort Nelson (Zervan) 43. In fine condition. Roman Spirit (A. Imran) 44. Shaped well. Tiger Shark (Zervan) 44. In fine trim. Roudy (Arul) 42. Strode out well. Star Glory (Shinde) 43. Worked well. Magnus (T.S. Jodha), Bruce Almighty (Rayan) 44. They finished together. Musterion (rb) 42. Stretched out well. Bourbon Bay (Bhawani) 45.5. Easy. Top Dancer (Inayat) 44. Worked well. Del Pico (rb) 45.5. Easy. Foi (rb) 44. Moved freely.

1000m: The Omega Man (rb) 1-12.5, 600/42.5. Impressed. Victoria Punch (A. Ramu), Anadale (Saqlain) 1-13, 600/41.5. They moved impressively. Third Avenue (Tejeshwar) 1-14.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Ashwa Magadheera (Prabhakaran) 1-14, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Long Lease (Yash) 1-16, 600/43. In fine shape. Artemis Ignacia (Likith) 1-14, 600/41. Maintains form. Acaster (Srinath) 1-11, 600/43. Pleased. King Pompous (Tousif) 1-16, 600/43. Moved well. Venus (Likith) 1-16, 600/42. Moved impressively. Forty Niner (A. Imran) 1-15.5, 600/42.5. Moved fluently.

1200m: Cadmus (Saqlain), Diamond Hooves (Shinde) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/46.5. They moved freely. Sheer Bliss (Rayan), Momentous (Prabhakaran) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43. They moved fluently. Touch Of Grey (Yash), Star Concept (Shinde) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Former finished two lengths ahead. Irish Coffee (Arvind) 1-28, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45.5. Note. The Godfather (Yash), Peyo (Shinde) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Former started four lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead.

1400m: Forever Together (S.A. Amit), Sagitteri (Rayan) 1-45, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Former started three lengths behind and finished a length ahead. Champions Way (Yash), Priceless Gold (Shinde) 1-40, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/41.5. Former put up a pleasing display while the latter joined at 600m and finished three lengths behind. Knotty Charmer (G. Vivek) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/44. Moved freely. Sea Lion (Likith) 1-45, (1,400-600) 57.5. Eased up. Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Elveden (Antony), Seventh Samurai (Saqlain) 1-23, (1,200-600) 41.5. They took a good jump and finished level. Remontoir (A. Ramu), Clyde Star (T.S. Jodha) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 39. They jumped out well. Timer Splanet (Rayan), High Speed Dive (Chetan K) 1-34, (1,200-600) 46. Former finished well ahead. Rembrant (Vishal), West Brook (Shreyas) 1-21.5, (1,200-600) 40. Former showed out. Honey Cake (Inayat), Chililady (Srinath) 1-25, (1,200-600) 40.5. They jumped out smartly. Septimus Severus (Hindu S) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 40. Jumped out well. Bleue Dali (Santosh Raj), Russian Romance (B. Nayak) 1-21.5, (1,200-600) 38.5. Former impressed. Tropical Mist (R. Pradeep), Meghann (G. Adarsh) 1-24, (1,200-600) 40.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Trident Star (Zervan) 1-27, (1,200-600) 43.5. Pleased. The Strikingly (M. Naveen) 1-32, (1,200-600) 48.5. Took a good jump and eased up in the last part. Encantamento (Vishal), Ring Master (T.S. Jodha), Friya (rb), Done Deal (rb) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 39.5. First two named were the pick.