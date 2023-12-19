ADVERTISEMENT

Champions Way, Ravishing Form, Helios, Stormy Ocean, Tesorino and Royal Mysore excel

December 19, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Champions Way, Ravishing Form, Helios, Stormy Ocean, Tesorino and Royal Mysore excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Dec. 19).

Inner sand:

600m: Alpha Legend (R. Ravi), Golden Stride (rb) 40. They finished level.

1000m: Michigan Melody (Vivek) 1-10, 600/38.5. Strode out well. Vivaldo (Indrajeet) 1-5.5, 600/38. Moved attractively.

1200m: Impiana (B. Paswan) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. Moved freely.

1400m: Stellantis (Shreyas) 1-36, 1,200/1-21, 1,000/1-7, 600/40. Pleased.

Outer sand:

600m: Instructor (R. Ravi) 44. In fine trim. Ravishing Form (I. Chisty) 40.5. A good display. Anzac Parade (Mark) 45. Easy. Stravinsky (rb) 45. Moved on the bit. Crimson Flame (I. Chisty) 43. Shaped well. Tesorino (I. Chisty), Worldly Wise (R. Pradeep) 42.5. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1000m: Priceless Gold (Shinde), Peyo (Siddaraju) 1-14, 600/42.5. They moved impressively. Helios (R. Pradeep), River Of Gold (I. Chisty) 1-13.5, 600/42. Former showed out. Priceless Prince (Shinde), Global Influence (Suraj) 1-14, 600/43. They moved fluently. Golden Peaks (I. Chisty) 1-16, 600/44.5. Moved well. Del Mar (rb) 1-15, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Four Wheel Drive (Mark) 1-15.5, 600/42. In fine nick. Douglas (Mark) 1-13.5, 600/44. Extended.

1200m: Phoenomenon (Antony) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42. Maintains form. English Bay (Antony) 1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43. In fine shape. Ring Master (Srinath) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. Strode out well. A 2-y-o (Ampere - Edith Piaf) (Rozario), Promiseofthefuture (rb) 1-28.5, (1,200-600) 41. Former finished three lengths ahead. Stormy Ocean (I. Chisty) 1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Moved attractively.

1400m: Bruce Almighty (Salman K), Magnus (S. Shareef) 1-43, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. They moved fluently. The Intruder (Srinath) 1-46, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/46. Moved freely. Champions Way (Suraj) 1-43, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Retains form.

1600m: Southernaristocrat (B. Paswan) 1-59.5, 1,400/1-43, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. Shaped well.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Forest Fragrance (Shreyas) 1-25, (1,200-600) 43. Jumped out well. LG’s Star (rb), Selhurst Park (rb) 1-32, (1,200-600) 47.5. Former finished well ahead. A 2-y-o (Moonlight Magic - Mandara) (rb), Carter (Rozario) 1-29.5, (1,200-600) 45. Forme finished four lengths ahead. August (Antony) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 40. Jumped out well. Sacred Creator (rb), Roman Emperor (Rajesh K) 1-21.5, (1,200-600) 41. Former showed out. Ranquelino (A. Velu), Golden Light (I. Chisty), Multiqueen (R. Pradeep) 1-23, (1,200-600) 41.5. First named impressed. Ooh La La (Rayan), First Royalist (rb) 1-24, (1,200-600) 42. Former finished six lengths ahead. High Speed Dive (Chetan K) 1-20, (1,200-600) 41.5. Fit for the fray. Royal Mysore (Antony), Knotty Challenger (Naveen K) 1-18.5, (1,200-600) 39.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Three Little Words (Tousif), Benzema (Salman K) 1-24, (1,200-600) 41.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Days Date (rb), Rodney (Rozario) 1-26, (1,200-600) 45.5. Former finished two lengths ahead.

