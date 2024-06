Champions Way primed to deliver in the Racing Patrons Trophy

Champions Way, who has been well prepared, is expected to score in the Racing Patrons Trophy (1,200m), the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday (June 22). False rails (width about 6m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. TRACK LIGHTNING PLATE (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 2-00 p.m.: 1. Amusing (6) Arshad 56, 2. Casteel (10) Suraj 56, 3. Channigaraya (7) G. Vivek 56, 4. Mandarino (2) Yash 56, 5. Mansa Musa (3) Trevor 56, 6. Westlake (5) Antony 56, 7. Balmoral (9) Akshay K 54.5, 8. Magnetic (1) Sandesh 54.5, 9. Nyx (8) S.J. Moulin 54.5 and 10. Royal Whisper (4) Salman K 54.5.

1. MANSA MUSA, 2. MAGNETIC, 3. NYX

ADVERTISEMENT

2. QUASAR PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), rates 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over, 2-30: 1. Seventh Samurai (6) Antony 60, 2. Measure Of Time (3) Rayan 59, 3. Greeley (4) L.A. Rozario 56.5, 4. Vyasa (1) Akshay K 56, 5. Peridot (8) B.R. Kumar 55, 6. Lady Invictus (9) Tousif 54.5, 7. Domina (7) Ram Nandan 53.5, 8. Phoenix Surprise (2) P. Sai Kumar 53.5 and 9. Tropical Mist (5) Sai Kiran 53.

1. VYASA, 2. SEVENTH SAMURAI, 3. GREELEY

3. ICH DIEN PLATE (1,400m), rated 00 to 25, 3-00: 1. Quick Witted (1) Koshi K 62.5, 2. Mystical Air (3) Akshay K 61, 3. Lady Godiva (4) M. Chandrashekar 60.5, 4. Sunlit Path (11) B.R. Kumar 60.5, 5. Tankinika (7) Vivek 60, 6. Estefania (5) Antony 58.5, 7. Striking Eyes (2) G. Vivek 58, 8. My Visionary (10) Arvind K 57.5, 9. Amazing Luck (9) Saddam H 56.5, 10. Burning Arrow (6) Kiran Rai 56.5 and 11. Infinite Spirit (8) Vishal Bunde 54.5.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. MYSTICAL AIR, 2. STRIKING EYES, 3. SUNLIT PATH

4. WELCOME TROPHY (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 3-30: 1. Ahead Of The Curve (10) M. Chandrashekar 56, 2. Feeling Good (9) Vivek 56, 3. Golden Light (12) Akshay K 56, 4. Puranjaya (7) Rayan 56, 5. Carat Love (6) Koshi K 54.5, 6. Crimson Flame (1) S.J. Moulin 54.5, 7. Flash (8) Vishal Bunde 54.5, 8. Havaska (3) Antony 54.5, 9. Mehra (4) Arvind K 54.5, 10. Star Of Night (5) Hindu S 54.5, 11. Super Bold (11) B.R. Kumar 54.5 and 12. Xaily (2) J. Chinoy 54.5.

1. GOLDEN LIGHT, 2. STAR OF NIGHT, 3. XAILY

ADVERTISEMENT

5. RACING PATRONS TROPHY (1,200m), rated 80 & above, 4-00: 1. Siddharth (7) Akshay K 60, 2. Champions Way (3) Suraj 57.5, 3. Yukan (2) Trevor 55, 4. Shadow Of The Moon (1) Abhay S 54, 5. Baby Bazooka (6) Arshad 53.5, 6. Aldgate (4) Sandesh 53 and 7. Slainte (5) S.J. Moulin 53.

1. CHAMPIONS WAY, 2. SIDDHARTH, 3. ALDGATE

6. QUASAR PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), rates 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over, 4-30: 1. Victoria Doresaani (1) L.A. Rozario 62.5, 2. Own Legacy (4) Vishal Bunde 61.5, 3. August (2) Antony 61, 4. Southern Power (3) Salman K 60.5, 5. Queen Of Kyiv (7) Yash 59, 6. Sassy (6) Trevor 59, 7. Super Marvella (8) Shreyas S 59 and 8. My Vision (5) Arvind K 56.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. VICTORIA DORESAANI, 2. SASSY, 3. AUGUST

7. AKHAL-TEKE PLATE (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 5-00: 1. Czar (2) Antony 61, 2. Macron (1) Darshan 57.5, 3. Roman Spirit (6) Tousif 57, 4. Samurai Blue (3) S.J. Moulin 57, 5. Constable (8) J. Chinoy 52.5, 6. Never Give In (5) Sandesh 52.5, 7. Calistoga (4) G. Vivek 50 and 8. Kalki (7) Abhay S 50.

1. CONSTABLE, 2. SAMURAI BLUE, 3. CALISTOGA

Day’s best: MANSA MUSA

Double: CHAMPIONS WAY — CONSTABLE

Jkt: 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7; Tr (i): 2, 3 and 4; (ii): 5, 6 and 7.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.