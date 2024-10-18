Champions Way primed to deliver in the Governor’s Cup

Champions Way, who has been well prepared, is expected to score in the Governor’s Cup (2,000m), the chief event of the races to be held here on Friday (Oct. 18). False rails (width about 4m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

1. SUNDERBANS PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 2-00 pm: 1. Dalhousie (3) Jagadeesh 60, 2. Kalpana (1) Gautam Raj 59.5, 3. Infiniteposibility (4) M. Rajesh K 59, 4. D Golden Cup (6) Salman Khan 58.5, 5. Eye The Mind (—) (—) 58.5, 6. Fashionista (12) K. Rajesh 58.5, 7. Shadow’saim (7) Angad 58.5, 8. Basic Instinct (5) Afsar Khan 58, 9. Winningpostempress (11) Abhishek Mhatre 58, 10. Aaradhana (9) Arvind K 57, 11. Vijaya Brave (2) Kiran Rai 56.5 and 12. Real Legend (8) B. Harish 55.5.

1. AARADHANA, 2. SHADOW’SAIM, 3. DALHOUSIE

2. YADAVAGIRI PLATE (1,400m), rated 00 to 25, 2-30: 1. Pette’s Choice (12) M. Prabhakaran 62.5, 2. Alluring Beauty (6) Md. Imran Ashraf 61.5, 3. Natural Fly (7) G. Vivek 60, 4. Against All Odds (3) S. Imran 59.5, 5. Break Away (8) Akimasa P 59.5, 6. Many Moons (9) Abhishek Mhatre 58, 7. Amron Tigress (1) Faiz 57.5, 8. Inexhaustible (4) Kiran Rai 57, 9. Fifty Grand (2) M. Rajesh K 56.5, 10. Game Boy (5) Arvind K 54.5, 11. The Angel Power (11) A. Ramu 54 and 12. Miracle Honey (10) Jagadeesh 50.5.

1. NATURAL FLY, 2. MIRACLE HONEY, 3. THE ANGEL POWER

3. SUNDERBANS PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 3-00: 1. Sheer Bliss (7) S. Brahmmesh 62, 2. Star Jewel (9) Prabhu K 62, 3. Twilight Fame (8) Md. Ashraf 61, 4. Perfect Justice (11) Angad 60.5, 5. Gold Crest (10) Salman Khan 60, 6. Magic Circle (3) R. Pradeep 60, 7. Natural Hunter (1) Shyam K 59.5, 8. Gilded Butterfly (4) M. Rajesh K 58.5, 9. Mystical Merlin (12) Abhishek Mhatre 58.5, 10. Copper Sunrise (2) B. Harish 57.5, 11. Eiffel Tower (5) Antony 54 and 12. Milos (6) Kiran Rai 53.

1. EIFFEL TOWER, 2. MILOS, 3. GILDED BUTTERFLY

4. A.R. SUBRAMANYA RAJ URS MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,200m), rated 60 & above, 3-30: 1. Stag’s Leap (9) P. Siddaraju 60, 2. Mystic Bond (4) Akimasa P 59, 3. Absolutechallenger (2) Abhishek Mhatre 57.5, 4. Seolfor Bullet (8) Koshi K 56, 5. Court Jester (5) Faiz 54.5, 6. Eddie The Eagle (3) Shivam 54, 7. Kingofthejungle (7) M. Rajesh K 54, 8. Brave Trooper (1) Antony 53.5 and 9. Divine Ray (6) S. Imran 52.

1. BRAVE TROOPER, 2. MYSTIC BOND, 3. SEOLFOR BULLET

5. GOVERNOR’S CUP (2,000m), 4-y-o & over, (Terms), 4-00: 1. Champions Way (5) Suraj 60, 2. Cavarozzi (4) L.A. Rozario 54, 3. Kalamitsi (3) S.J. Moulin 54, 4. Priceless Gold (1) P. Siddaraju 54 and 5. Shubankar (2) Vinod Shinde 54.

1. CHAMPIONS WAY, 2. SHUBANKAR

6. ALEKONA TROPHY (1,600m), rated 40 to 65, 4-30: 1. Armory (5) Angad 60, 2. His Eminence (4) Gautam Raj 59, 3. Free To Play (3) Koshi K 56.5, 4. Square The Circle (1) G. Vivek 55.5, 5. Irish Rockstar (2) Antony 54 and 6. D Fronx (6) B.R. Kumar 52.

1. IRISH ROCKSTAR, 2. ARMORY

7. HASTHINAPURA PLATE (1,400m), rated 40 to 65, 5-y-o & over, 5-00: 1. Contributor (5) M. Prabhakaran 62.5, 2. Terminator (11) S. Brahmmesh 59.5, 3. Sir Calculus (6) A. Baandal 58.5, 4. D Roman Reigns (10) B.R. Kumar 57.5, 5. Trust Bond (1) Akimasa P 57.5, 6. Natural One (12) G. Vivek 56.5, 7. Benghazi (7) Angad 55, 8. Natural Speed (4) Shrikant Kamble 55, 9. N R I Touch (3) Shivam 54.5, 10. O Manchali (9) Antony 54.5, 11. The Flying Feet (2) A. Ramu 54 and 12. Weronika (8) S. Imran 53.5.

1. NATURAL ONE, 2. O MANCHALI, 3. N R I TOUCH

Day’s best: CHAMPIONS WAY

Double: BRAVE TROOPER — IRISH ROCKSTAR

Jkt: 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7; Mini Jkt: 4, 5, 6 and 7; Tr (i): 2, 3 and 4; (ii): 5, 6 and 7.