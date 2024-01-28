Champions Way makes the Golconda Derby Stakes all his own

January 28, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Hyderabad:

Trainer Satish Narredu’s colt Champions Way, ridden by Suraj Narredu, won the HPSL Golconda Derby Stakes (Gr. 1), the stellar attraction of Sunday’s (Jan. 28) races. The winner is owned by Mr. Teja Gollapudi & M/s. Blazing Saddles (PF).

Suraj, who rode very confidently, decided to have a start-to-finish essay for Champions Way over the 2,400m trip, and made every post a winning one to claim this prestigious event with a comfortable margin.

1. ROYAL CALCUTTA TURF CLUB CUP (Div. II): CANNON ROSE (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Lady Jane (Nakhat Singh) 2, Oliver’s Mount (Mukesh Kumar) 3 and Anemoi (Santosh Raj) 4. 1, 3-1/2 and 5-3/4. 1m, 7.53s. ₹27 (w), 10, 19 and 13 (p). SHP: 78, THP: 34, SHW: 20 and 35, FP: 297, Q: 200, Tanala: 776. Favourite: Gun For Gold. Owner: Mr. S. Prasad Raju. Trainer: K.S.V. Prasad Raju.

2. ROYAL CALCUTTA TURF CLUB CUP (Div. I) : KALKI (P. Trevor) 1, Diablo (Suraj Narredu) 2, Bellingham (Yash Narredu) 3 and Torchbearer (Antony Raj) 4. 3-1/2, 3-1/2 and Neck. 1m, 5.60s. ₹66 (w), 16, 11 and 12 (p). SHP: 33, THP: 31, SHW: 31 and 12, FP: 247, Q: 73, Tanala: 426. Favourite: Diablo. Owners: Mrs. Anasuya Gupta, Mr. Bal Krishan Agarwal, Mr. Bharath Singh & Mr. Shantanu Sharma. Trainer: Bharath Singh.

3. BANGALORE TURF CLUB CUP: HURRICANE BAY (S. Saqlain) 1, Final Judgement (Vivek G) 2, Ampere’s Touch (Neeraj) 3 and Antidote (Kaviraj) 4. 2, 3/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 26.12s. ₹52 (w), 18, 11 and 36 (p). SHP: 39, THP: 116, SHW: 21 and 18, FP: 199, Q: 62, Tanala: 2,248. Favourite: Final Judgement. Owner: Mr. Syed Mohiuddin Mufeed. Trainer: L. D’Silva.

4. MYSORE RACE CLUB CUP: COMING HOME (Vivek G ) 1, Samrat (Shivansh) 2, Ambitious Star (Md. Ekram Alam) 3 and Exponent (R.S. Jodha) 4. Not run: Lights On. 2, Neck and 2. 1m, 12.22s. ₹42 (w), 16, 12 and 19 (p). SHP: 29, THP: 59, SHW: 32 and 10, FP: 122, Q: 50, Tanala: 508. Favourite: Samrat. Owner: Mr. Rajeev Sharma. Trainer: Magan Singh.

5. MADRAS RACE CLUB CUP: BLAZING GUN (Vivek G) 1, Only My Way (Afroz Khan) 2, First Class (G. Naresh) 3 and Sacred Bond (S. Saqlain) 4. 1, 3 and 1/2. 1m, 38.43s. ₹58 (w), 14, 42 and 78 (p). SHP: 104, THP: 450, SHW: 31 and 85, FP: 1,456, Q: 958, Tanala: 43,077. Favourite: Sacred Bond. Owners: Col. M.P. Singh & Mr. K. Ram Gopal Rao. Trainer: Magan Singh.

6. ROYAL WESTERN INDIA TURF CLUB CUP (Div. I): MAVERICK (Kuldeep Singh (Sr) ) 1, Miss Maya (P. Trevor) 2, Dali’s Destiny (Ajay Kumar) 3 and Dyanoosh (Kuldeep Singh (Jr) ) 4. Not run: Adbhut. Neck, 3-3/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 10.70s. ₹65 (w), 17, 14 and 17 (p). SHP: 30, THP: 49, SHW: 27 and 17, FP: 296, Q: 96, Tanala: 1,239. Favourite: Leather Back. Owner: Mr. S. Pathy. Trainer: D. Netto.

7. TURF AUTHORITIES OF INDIA CUP (Div. I): THANKS (Mohit Singh) 1, Akido (Md. Ekram Alam) 2, Hugh Capet (Vivek G) 3 and Faith (P. Trevor) 4. 1, 1-1/2 and 2. 1m, 25.86s. ₹126 (w), 18, 16 and 14 (p). SHP: 94, THP: 54, SHW: 56 and 45, FP: 3,354, Q: 1,372, Tanala: 9,216. Favourite: Akido. Owner: Mr. Deepak Choudhary. Trainer: Jasbir Singh.

8. HPSL GOLCONDA DERBY STAKES (Gr. 1): CHAMPIONS WAY (Sanus Per Aquam-Castle Queen) (Suraj Narredu) 1, Truth (Pinson-Lady Be Good) (Imran Chisty) 2, Livermore (Speaking Of Which-Sherman Oaks) (S. Saqlain) 3 and High Command (Leitir Mor-Heiress) (P.S. Chouhan) 4. 2-1/2, 3/4 and 2-1/4. 2m, 29.18s. ₹32 (w), 12, 15 and 13 (p). SHP: 37, THP: 44, SHW: 11 and 37, FP: 174, Q: 122, Tanala: 379. Favourite: Livermore. Owners: Mr. Teja Gollapudi & M/s. Blazing Saddles (PF). Trainer: Satish Narredu.

Note: Anab E Shahi (P. Trevor up) stopped galloping near the 1400m.

9. DELHI RACE CLUB CUP: CROWN WITNESS (Suraj Narredu) 1, Nkalanzinzi (Imran Chisty) 2, Federer (Ashad Asbar) 3 and London Bell (Md. Ekram Alam) 4. 1-1/4, Neck and 6. 1m, 27.73s. ₹22 (w), 13, 16 and 46 (p). SHP: 39, THP: 165, SHW: 19 and 13, FP: 69, Q: 44, Tanala: 898. Favourite: Crown Witness. Owners: Mr. Teja Gollapudi & Mr. S. Prasad Raju. Trainer: K.S.V. Prasad Raju.

Jackpot: (i) 70%: ₹32,031 (6 tkts.) & 30%: 1,350 (61 tkts.); (ii) 70%: 2,46,211 (5 tkts.) & 30%: 21,983 (24 tkts.).

Mini Jackpot: (i) 39,100 (10 tkts.), (ii) 15,931 (11 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 1,062 (28 tkts.), (ii) 4,333 (34 tkts.), (iii) 2,975 (42 tkts.).

