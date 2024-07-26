Champions Way for the Krishnaraja Wadiyar Trophy

Champions Way, who has been well tuned, is expected to score in the Krishnaraja Wadiyar Trophy (1,200m), the feature event of the races to be held here on Friday (July 26). False rails (width about 8m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

1. CLASSICAL ACT PLATE (1,200m), rated 00 to 25, 6-y-o & over, 2-05 p.m.: 1. Noble Ruler (5) Koshi K 61.5, 2. Golden Gallery (3) G. Vivek 60, 3. Mega Success (6) Jagadeesh 60, 4. Princess Jasmine (8) Shreyas S 60, 5. Benignity (2) C. Hemanth 58.5, 6. Sacred Creator (7) M. Rajesh K 58, 7. Debonair (1) Rayan 57 and 8. Amazing Luck (4) P. Mani 55.5.

1. GOLDEN GALLERY, 2. MEGA SUCCESS, 3. SACRED CREATOR

2. ROMANTIC DANCE STAKES (1,600m), rated 20 to 45, 2-40: 1. August (6) Antony 60, 2. Pharazon (2) Suraj 59, 3. Sassy (1) Akshay K 59, 4. Turkoman (4) Arshad 58, 5. My Vision (9) Arvind K 56, 6. Isabelle (5) L.A. Rozario 54, 7. Regal Aristocracy (8) G. Vivek 54, 8. Quick Witted (7) Dhanu S 53 and 9. Sea Jack (3) Saddam H 52.5.

1. PHARAZON, 2. SASSY, 2. AUGUST

3. CHETTINAD STUD PLATE (1,400m), rated 40 to 65, 5-y-o & over, 3-15: 1. Aherne (11) Sandesh 61.5, 2. Stellar Gold (1) Darshan 59.5, 3. Extraordinary (9) S.K. Paswan 56.5, 4. Golden Time (3) Faizan Khan 56.5, 5. Tignanello (8) B.R. Kumar 56, 6. Kallu Sakkare (4) Sai Kiran 56, 7. High Opinion (5) Akshay K 55, 8. Indian Blues (7) M. Rajesh K 53.5, 9. Ardakan (6) Arvind K 52.5, 10. Sekhmet (10) Saddam H 52 and 11. Own Legacy (2) Rayan 51.5.

1. HIGH OPINION, 2. AHERNE, 3. KALLU SAKKARE

4. SPEAKER’S CUP (1,100m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 3-50: 1. Joyful Spirit (6) Faizan Khan 56, 2. Sparkling Dew (3) Dhanu S 56, 3. Stentorian (10) M. Prabhakaran 56, 4. Anzac Parade (11) Rayan 54.5, 5. Days Date (4) L.A. Rozario 54.5, 6. Finley (7) Suraj 54.5, 7. Icy Wind (8) Jagadeesh 54.5, 8. Joon (9) Sandesh 54.5, 9. Martha (2) G. Vivek 54.5, 10. Silicon Star (1) Sai Kiran 54.5 and 11. Totally Epic (5) Vinod Shinde 54.5.

1. FINLEY, 2. MARTHA, 3. DAYS DATE

5. KRISHNARAJA WADIYAR TROPHY (1,200m), rated 80 & above, 4-25: 1. Polished Girl (1) C. Hemanth 63, 2. Priceless Gold (2) P. Siddaraju 61.5, 3. Champions Way (5) Suraj 56, 4. Shubankar (6) Jagadeesh 54, 5. Aldgate (4) Sandesh 52.5 and 6. Yukan (3) J. Chinoy 52.5.

1. CHAMPIONS WAY, 2. ALDGATE

6. PRINCE KHARTOUM PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over, 5-00: 1. Anzac Pipernal (6) P. Siddaraju 62, 2. Anadale (7) L.A. Rozario 60, 3. Measure Of Time (3) Rayan 59, 4. Southernaristocrat (8) B.L. Paswan 57.5, 5. Smile Of Beauty (4) B. Nayak 56, 6. Invincible (5) S.J. Moulin 54, 7. Golden Starlet (2) M. Rajesh K 52 and 8. The Omega Man (1) Ram Nandan 50.5.

1. ANADALE, 2. ANZAC PIPERNAL, 3. MEASURE OF TIME

Day’s best: FINLEY

Double: PHARAZON — CHAMPIONS WAY

Jkt: 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6; Tr (i): 1, 2 and 3; (ii): 4, 5 and 6.