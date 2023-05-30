Champions Way, Eridani, Santorino, Mazal Tov, Ashwa Yudhvir and Synthesis excel

May 30, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Champions Way, Eridani, Santorino, Mazal Tov, Ashwa Yudhvir and Synthesis excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (May 30).

Inner sand:

600m: Asagiri (Rayan), Super Sapphire (Kiran N) 40.5. They moved well.

1000m: General Patton (Jagadeesh), Limited Edition (B. Paswan) 1-8.5, 600/40. Former finished three lengths ahead. Impiana (B. Paswan), Southernaristocrat (Jagadeesh) 1-9.5, 600/38.5. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1200m: Stellantis (P. Trevor) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/39.5. Pleased.

1400m: Ashwa Magadheera (Yash) 1-40, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/40. Moved impressively.

Outer sand:

600m: Done Deal (R. Pradeep), Kallania (Saqlain) 44. They moved together. Serai (Bhawani), Spirit Dancer (Vishal) 42.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Gandolfini (Hindu S) 44. Shaped well. Fondness Of You (Yash) 43.5. Moved well. Queen Of Kyiv (Shinde), Momentous (Prabhakaran) 44. They finished level. Phoebe (rb) 44.5. Easy. Tiger Shark (Zervan) 44.5. Moved freely. Jamari (Kirtish) 43.5. In fine trim. Dallas Drifter (rb), Rochelle (Indrajeet) 45. They moved freely. Bleue Dali (Vikrant) 43.5. Moved well. Star Consort (Yash) 42.5. In fine shape. Karanveer (Vishal) 45.5. Easy.

1000m: Eridani (Jagadeesh), Je Ne Sais Quoi (B. Paswan) 1-12, 600/42. Former showed out. Harvestime (Vishal), Pyrgos (Tejeshwar) 1-15.5, 600/44. Former finished a length in front. Third Avenue (Tejeshwar) 1-16, 600/44. Strode out well. Lex Luthor (Indrajeet) 1-16, 600/45.5. Worked well. Sian (R. Pradeep) 1-15, 600/42.5. Stretched out well. Ashwa Yudhvir (Shinde) 1-12.5, 600/42. Impressed.

1200m: Cat Whiskers (Bhawani), Lightning Flame (Vishal) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/44.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Prophecy (Saqlian), She’s A Lady (Shinde) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Former finished three lengths ahead. Anadale (Saqlian), Victoria Punch (A. Ramu) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. They moved impressively. Urban Borbon (rb) 1-32, (1,200-600) 42.5. Eased up. Cyrenius (P. Trevor) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Synthesis (Yash) 1-29, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. Moved attractively. High Command (P.S. Chouhan) 1-30, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42. Responded well to the urgings. Del Pico (Saqlian), Stravinsky (A. Ramu) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Former finished four lengths ahead. Mazal Tov (P. Trevor) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. Moved fluently. Doresaani (Saqlain), Alice Blue (A. Ramu) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Former put up a fine display. Good Tip (Kiran N), Sheer Bliss (Rayan) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead. Immortal Beauty (Yash), Galaticus (Shinde) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Former finished five lengths ahead. Champions Way (Yash), Fearless Joey (Kiran N) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Former moved fluently and finished distance ahead. The Sovereign Orb (P. Trevor) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Stretched out well. Estosha (Zervan) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/42. In fine condition.

1400m: Breeze Bluster (Shinde), Sling Shot (rg) 1-46, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. They finished level. Santorino (rb) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. A good display. Truth (rb) 1-45.5, (1,400-600) 58.5. Eased up.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Julio (P. Trevor), Altamonte (Vivek) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. Former showed out. Black Onyx (T.S. Jodha) 1-24, (1,200-600) 41. Jumped out smartly. Instructor (R. Pradeep), Golden Pheasant (rb) 1-23, (1,200-600) 39.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Musterion (Vishal), Walk The Chalk (P.S. Chouhan), Rule Of Law (Bhawani) 1-21, (1,200-600) 40. First named impressed. Flamingo Road (B. Paswan) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. Jumped out well. All Attraction (P.S. Chouhan) 1-26, (1,200-600) 43. Jumped out smartly. Last Waltz (Indrajeet), Twilight Tornado (Salman K) 1-22, (1,200-600) 41. They jumped out well and finished finished together. By The Book (Likith) 1-20, (1,200-600) 39. Impressed. Commanding Knight (Vikrant), Tortilla Chip (Khurshad) 1-23, (1,200-600) 40.5. Former finished distance ahead. The Perfect Choice (rb), Vijaya Falcon (rb), The Whispering (M. Naveen) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 39.5. First named pleased. Ebotse (Nazil), Aldiva (Saqlian) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 39. Former finished distance ahead. Pastiche (Vishal), Quick Witted (Bhawani) 1-25, (1,200-600) 41. Former finished well ahead. Samachar (Likith), Isabelle (Saqlain), Red Falcon (A. Ramu), Tankinika (Salman K) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 40. They jumped out well. Born Dancer (rb), Way Of Life (R. Pradeep) 1-25.5, (1,200-600)44.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Star Admiral (Vishal), Brave Majesty (Bhawani) 1-22, (1,200-600) 40. Former finished ten lengths ahead.

