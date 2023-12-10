Champions Way claims the Golconda 2000 Guineas

December 10, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Hyderabad

Trainer Satish Narredu’s colt Champions Way, piloted by Suraj Narredu, won the Golconda 2000 Guineas (Gr. 2), the stellar attraction of the Sunday’s (Dec. 10) races.

The winner is owned by Mr. Teja Gollapudi & M/s. Blazing Saddles (PF).

Suraj, who confidently rode Champions Way, decided to dictate the terms over the mile trip, and made every post a winning one to win the second classic of the season with a comfortable margin.

1. ARDENT KNIGHT PLATE (Div. II): HAPPY SOUL (Kuldeep Singh (Jr) ) 1, Blazing Gun (Suraj Narredu) 2, Quality Warrior (S. Saqlain) 3 and Alpine Girl (Mohit Singh) 4. 1, 4-1/4 and Shd. 1m 25. 68s. ₹59 (w), 15, 11 and 10 (p). SHP: 44, THP: 31, SHW: 34 and 10, FP: 190, Q: 32, Tanala: 424. Favourite: Blazing Gun.

Owner: Mr. K.H. Vachha. Trainer: L.V. R. Deshmukh.

2. MEGATOP PLATE: EXOTIC DANCER (Shivansh) 1, Tripurari (Suraj Narredu) 2, Nightmare (Likith Appu) 3 and Top In Class (P. Sai Kumar) 4. Neck, 1-1/4 and 1-1/2. 1m 5. 59s. ₹29 (w), 15, 11 and 57, SHP: 38, THP: 163, SHW: 23 and 16, FP: 115, Q: 48, Tanala: 1,356. Favourite: Tripurari.

Owners: Mr. Donald Anthony Netto, Mr. Rahul Ashrit & Mr. Rohit Ashrit. Trainer: D. Netto.

3. K.R. ARVIND REDDY MEMORIAL TROPHY: ITS ON (G. Naresh) 1, Kenna (Kuldeep Singh (Sr) ) 2, Alexina (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Verrocchio (Ajay Kumar) 4. 1/2, 1/2 and 2. 1m 11. 57s. ₹234 (w), 21, 15 and 11 (p). SHP: 49, THP: 29, SHW: 58 and 20, FP: 2,648. Q: 818, Tanala: 14,731. Favourite: Gretsy.

Owners: Mr. Rohit Gupta rep. Roli Stud Dairy & Agri Farm & Mr. Rajeev Sharma. Trainer: Magan Singh.

4. ARTILLERY CUP: ONLY THE BRAVE (A. Imran Khan) 1, Calista Girl (Ashad Asbar) 2, Dali’s Destiny (Ajay Kumar) 3 and Subha (Mukesh Kumar) 4. 2-1/4, 1-1/2 and 1/2. 1m 6. 18s. ₹106 (w), 47, 17 and 17 (p). SHP: 33, THP: 48, SHW: 63 and 16, FP: 514, Q: 211, Tanala: 2,633. Favourite: Fly Me.

Owners: Mr. K.S.V. Prasad Raju & Mr. Nirvetla Sharath Reddy rep. Medico Healthcare Services & Technologies. Trainer: K.S.V. Prasad Raju.

5. DODLA PRATAP CHANDER REDDY MEMORIAL MILLION: LASHKA (Antony Raj S) 1, Star Of Night (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Flying Fury (Md. Ismail) 3 and Exclusive Black (Santosh Raj) 4. 5, Shd and 9-3/4. 1m 11. 91s. ₹14 (w), 10 and 17 (p). SHP: 23, THP: 61, SHW: 10 and 18, FP: 37, Q: 22, Tanala: 146. Favourite: Lashka.

Owners: Col. S.B. Nair & Mr. Aditya P. Thackersey. Trainer: L.V.R. Deshmukh.

6. GOLCONDA 2000 GUINEAS (Gr. 2): CHAMPIONS WAY (Sans Per Anum-Castle Queen) (Suraj Narredu) 1, Shadow Of The Moon (Sir Cecil-Avarua) (Mukesh Kumar) 2, Siddharth (Excellent Art-Lavender Brown) (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 3 and Huntingdon (Oiseau De Feu-Glorious Hymn) (S. Saqlain) 4. 2-1/4, 3 and Shd. 1m 36. 75s. ₹18 (w), 14, 17 and 10 (p): SHP: 62, THP: 39, SHW: 10 and 53, FP: 156, Q: 113, Tanala: 433. Favourite: Champions Way.

Owners: Mr. Teja Gollapudi & M/s. Blazing Saddles (PF). Trainer: S. Narredu.

7. ARDENT KNIGHT PLATE (Div. I): BROOKLYN BEAUTY (Mohit Singh) 1, Carnival Lady (B.R. Kumar) 2, Cosmico (Surya Prakash) 3 and Rochelle (Santosh Raj) 4. Not run: Silver Act. ₹28 (w), 15, 17 and 25 (p). SHP: 52, THP: 145, SHW: 30 and 43, FP: 414, Q: 243, Tanala: 7,541. Favourite: Miracle Mary.

Owner: Mr. Md. Kashif Khan. Trainer: N. Rawal.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹98,280 (3 tkts.), 30%: 8,424 (15 tkts.).

Mini Jackpot: (i) 54,630 (c/o), (ii) 2,041 (52 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 14,176 (3 tkts.), (ii) 174 (298 tkts.).

