Champers On Ice shine

February 28, 2022 18:42 IST

February 28, 2022 18:42 IST

Champers On Ice shone when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Feb. 28) morning.

Inner sand: 800m: Evangeline (Akshay) 54, 600/40. Moved freely.

1000m: Champers On Ice (Pradeep) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved attractively.

1400m: Flaming Lamborgini (Hamir) 1-38, 1200/1-23, 600/41. Moved well.

Outer strip of race track:

800m: Fortune Cookie (Ayyar) 50, 600/35. Worked well.

1000m: Northern Singer (Aniket), Daulat Mai (Agarwal) 1-2, 800/49, 600/35. Pair urged and the former ended three lengths in front. Mysterious Girl (Akshay) 1-2, 800/48, 600/35. Moved well. Expedition (Zeeshan) 1-2, 800/50, 600/36. Moved freely. Zip Along (Aniket), Mirae (Agarwal) 1-2, 800/50, 600/37. They moved level freely.

1200m: Michigan (Agarwal), Viva La Vida (Aniket) 1-20, 600/39. Former made up two lengths and finished four lengths ahead. Charming Star (Aniket), Black Cherry (app) 1-17, 600/37. Both were urged and the former ended one length in front. Royal Manor (Agarwal), Bombay (Aniket) 1-20, 600/37. They were pushed and finished level. Campaign (Ayyar), Count The Wins (Raghuveer) 1-17, 600/36. Former was three lengths superior. Nothing To Worry (Akshay) 1-23, 600/40. Moved freely.

Gate practice — inner sand: 1000m: Jughead (rb), Mozelle (Shubham) 1-8, 600/41. Pair level. Flying Visit (Mansoor) 1-8, 600/40. Moved well.

Noted on Feb. 27 — inner sand:

600m: Prince O’ War (Parmar) 40. Easy.

800m: Presidential (Chouhan) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Medora (Kaviraj) 57, 600/42. Easy. Abhishola (rb), Arbitrage (Zervan) 55, 600/41. Former finishes six lengths ahead. Juiced (Parmar), Jetfire (Daman) 52, 600/38. Former finished five lengths ahead. Distinction (Chouhan) Sierra Dela Plata (Kaviraj) 56, 600/42. Former better. Sim Sim (A. Gaikwad), Murwara Princess (P. Naidu) 53, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished six lengths ahead. Doc Martin (Zervan) 55, 600/41. Easy. Venus (Kaviraj), Sunrise (Chouhan) 56, 600/41. Pair easy.

1000m: Saddler’s Legacy (Yash Narredu), Mystic Bay (P. Naidu) 1-8, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead. Immortal Love (Yash Narredu), Jerusalem (Peter) 1-11, 600/42. Former was one length better. Superleggera (Zervan) 1-7, 600/39. Shaped well. Candescent Star (Zeeshan) 1-6, 600/38. Moved well. Toofaan (S. Sunil), Fortune Teller (P. Naidu) 1-7, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1200m: Finch (rb), Tale Of A Champion/Autumn Sky (rb) 1-25, 600/41. Former finished a distance ahead. Lord Byron (Kirtish) 1-23, 600/41. Moved well. Mystical Rose (Yash Narredu) 1-21, 600/39. Moved attractively. Hooves Of Thunder (Peter) 1-22, 600/40. Pushed. Snowfall (T.S. Jodha) 1-23, 600/41. Moved well. Orchids (Rupesh), Anoushka (P. Naidu) 1-22, 600/41. Former finished four lengths ahead.

Mock race noted on race track: 1200m: Sunrise Ruby (Nazil), Well Speaking (A. Prakash), Wayin (Shahrukh) and Dalasan (P. Naidu) 1-14, 600/36. Dist, Dist. Sunrise Ruby won the race comfortably by a distance. Dalasan, after jumping out, whipped around and did not participate.