Races

Champers On Ice shine 

Champers On Ice shone when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Feb. 28) morning.

Inner sand: 800m: Evangeline (Akshay) 54, 600/40. Moved freely.

1000m: Champers On Ice (Pradeep) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved attractively.

1400m: Flaming Lamborgini (Hamir) 1-38, 1200/1-23, 600/41. Moved well.

Outer strip of race track:

800m: Fortune Cookie (Ayyar) 50, 600/35. Worked well.

1000m: Northern Singer (Aniket), Daulat Mai (Agarwal) 1-2, 800/49, 600/35. Pair urged and the former ended three lengths in front. Mysterious Girl (Akshay) 1-2, 800/48, 600/35. Moved well. Expedition (Zeeshan) 1-2, 800/50, 600/36. Moved freely. Zip Along (Aniket), Mirae (Agarwal) 1-2, 800/50, 600/37. They moved level freely.

1200m: Michigan (Agarwal), Viva La Vida (Aniket) 1-20, 600/39. Former made up two lengths and finished four lengths ahead. Charming Star (Aniket), Black Cherry (app) 1-17, 600/37. Both were urged and the former ended one length in front. Royal Manor (Agarwal), Bombay (Aniket) 1-20, 600/37. They were pushed and finished level. Campaign (Ayyar), Count The Wins (Raghuveer) 1-17, 600/36. Former was three lengths superior. Nothing To Worry (Akshay) 1-23, 600/40. Moved freely.

Gate practice — inner sand: 1000m: Jughead (rb), Mozelle (Shubham) 1-8, 600/41. Pair level. Flying Visit (Mansoor) 1-8, 600/40. Moved well.

Noted on Feb. 27 — inner sand:

600m: Prince O’ War (Parmar) 40. Easy.

800m: Presidential (Chouhan) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Medora (Kaviraj) 57, 600/42. Easy. Abhishola (rb), Arbitrage (Zervan) 55, 600/41. Former finishes six lengths ahead. Juiced (Parmar), Jetfire (Daman) 52, 600/38. Former finished five lengths ahead. Distinction (Chouhan) Sierra Dela Plata (Kaviraj) 56, 600/42. Former better. Sim Sim (A. Gaikwad), Murwara Princess (P. Naidu) 53, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished six lengths ahead. Doc Martin (Zervan) 55, 600/41. Easy. Venus (Kaviraj), Sunrise (Chouhan) 56, 600/41. Pair easy.

1000m: Saddler’s Legacy (Yash Narredu), Mystic Bay (P. Naidu) 1-8, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead. Immortal Love (Yash Narredu), Jerusalem (Peter) 1-11, 600/42. Former was one length better. Superleggera (Zervan) 1-7, 600/39. Shaped well. Candescent Star (Zeeshan) 1-6, 600/38. Moved well. Toofaan (S. Sunil), Fortune Teller (P. Naidu) 1-7, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1200m: Finch (rb), Tale Of A Champion/Autumn Sky (rb) 1-25, 600/41. Former finished a distance ahead. Lord Byron (Kirtish) 1-23, 600/41. Moved well. Mystical Rose (Yash Narredu) 1-21, 600/39. Moved attractively. Hooves Of Thunder (Peter) 1-22, 600/40. Pushed. Snowfall (T.S. Jodha) 1-23, 600/41. Moved well. Orchids (Rupesh), Anoushka (P. Naidu) 1-22, 600/41. Former finished four lengths ahead.

Mock race noted on race track: 1200m: Sunrise Ruby (Nazil), Well Speaking (A. Prakash), Wayin (Shahrukh) and Dalasan (P. Naidu) 1-14, 600/36. Dist, Dist. Sunrise Ruby won the race comfortably by a distance. Dalasan, after jumping out, whipped around and did not participate.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 28, 2022 6:48:13 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/champers-on-ice-shine/article65093404.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY