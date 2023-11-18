ADVERTISEMENT

Champagne Smile shines

November 18, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Champagne Smile shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Nov. 18) morning.

Inner sand:

1000m: Balenciaga (Mosin) 1-12, 600/43. Easy. Champagne Smile (P. Vinod) 1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Moved attractively. Intense Belief (P. Vinod), Irish Gold (Mosin) 1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1200m: Raffaello (Mosin) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/55, 600/41. Moved freely.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: 2/y/os Lord Eric (Mosin), Dreamfield/Cinch (V. Bunde) and Western Aristocrat/Watchmyscript (P. Vinod) 1-12, 600/43. They were easy.

Noted on Nov. 17 — Inner sand:

1000m: Successor (V. Bunde), Banksy (P. Vinod) 1-5, 600/39. Former was superior. Skyfall (V. Bunde), Fashion Icon (P. Vinod) 1-7, 600/41. Former strode out well and finished five lengths ahead.

1200m: It’s My Time (P. Vinod) 1-20, 600/40. Moved attractively.

Track work noted at Pune (Nov. 18):

Inner sand:

1000m: Magileto (rb) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Moved impressively.

