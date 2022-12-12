Champagne Smile, Portofino Bay, Mad Love and Scaramanga show out

  1. EPaper
December 12, 2022 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Champagne Smile, Portofino Bay, Mad Love and Scaramanga showed out when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Dec. 12) morning.

Inner sand.

800m: Marine Girl (rb) 1200/400m 51, 1200/600m 36. Good work.

1000m: Winter Agenda (Nirmal), Allied Attack (N.B. Kuldeep) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. They moved level freely. Geographic (Neeraj) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well. Fidato (Trevor) 1-7, 800/53, 600/42. Moved freely. Juliette (Bhawani) 1-12, 600/43. Easy. 2/y/o Portofino Bay (Sandesh) 1-4, 800/50, 600/39. Moved impressively. Champagne Smile (V. Bunde) 1-3, 800/50, 600/38. Excelled. Rubik Star (rb) 1-10, 600/42. Easy. Nationwide (Zervan) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Pushed.

1200m: Silver Spring (Shelar), Mili (V. Bunde) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Former started three lengths behind and finished level. Latter was pushed. Dyf (Trevor), Vincent Van Gogh (Nirmal) 1-20, 1000/1-4, 800/50, 600/37. Former made up four lengths and easily finished two lengths ahead. Note the former. Zborowski (N. Bhosale) 1-24, 600/42. Moved freely. Eleos (Neeraj) 1-22, 1000/1-8, 600/40. Pushed. Peregrine Falcon (Kirtish) 1-27, 600/44. Easy. Mad Love (Merchant) 1-17, 1000/1-3, 800/50, 600/38. Responded well to the urgings. Supernatural (Trevor), Souza (N. Bhosale) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/39. Former started five lengths behind and easily finished two lengths ahead. Theon (Chouhan) 1-26, 600/42. Easy. Blue’s Pride (Chouhan), Kisling (Trevor) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Former was one length superior.

1400m: Rasputin (Sandesh) 1-35, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. In good shape. Dexa (Hamir) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/55, 600/42. Pressed.

1600m: Easy Rider (Zervan) 1-50, 1400/1-35, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Responded well.

Race track: 600m: 2/y/o Maysara (Peter) 40. Easy. Whatsinaname (Chouhan) 37. Moved well.

1000m: Reciprocity (Peter) 1-5, 800/49, 600/36. Worked well. Alpha Gene (Shelar), Suited Aces (rb) 1-2, 800/50, 600/36. Former made up four lengths and finished a distance ahead. Shadows (rb) 1-3, 600/37. Moved well. Mysticism (Kirtish) 1-7, 600/39. Moved freely. Snowfall (A. Gaikwad), Divine Intuition (rb) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Former superior. Buckley (V. Jodha), 2/y/o Dream Seller (Ajinkya) 1-6, 600/36. They moved neck and neck freely. Champers On Ice (Mosin) 1-4, 800/50, 600/37. Good. 2/y/os Phoenix Memory (A. Gaikwad), Ariyana Star (rb) 1-6, 600/37. Both moved neck and neck freely. Don’t Be Shy (rb), Otello (Peter) 1-4, 600/37. Former was two lengths superior. Alejandro (Bhawani) 1-5, 800/51, 600/36. Moved well. Justin (Neeraj) 1-6, 600/37. Moved freely.

Gate practice — inner sand;

1000m: Scaramanga (Zervan) 1-2, 800/48, 600/37. Urged in the last part. 2/y/os Chenevix Trench (Kirtish), Jendayi (C. Umesh) and Stole My Heart (Neeraj) 1-11, 600/43. First name was pick. 2/y/o Endurance (V. Bunde), Sky Commander (Shelar) and Hunar (Saba) 1-8, 80054, 600/42. First and second names were level and finished five lengths ahead of the last named. Supreme Being (rb) 1-7, 600/41. Jumped out well. My Name Is Trinity (Merchant), Tabriz (rb) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former finished four lengths ahead.

Noted on Dec. 11 — Inner sand:

800m: Lightning Flame (Bhawani) 57, 600/43. Easy.

1200m: Once You Go Black (Suraj Narredu) 1-20, 1000/1-7, 800/55, 600/42. Pushed in the last part.

