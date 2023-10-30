Champagne Smile and Wall Street show out

October 30, 2023 05:26 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST - PUNE:

Champagne Smile and Wall Street showed out when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Oct. 30) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Enabler (S.J. Sunil), Giant Star (rb) 42. Pair level.

800m: Lively Mister (S.J. Sunil) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Light Of Life (Shelar) 54, 600/41. Moved freely. Madras Cheque (S. Kamble), Eiffel Tower (M.S. Deora) 52, 600/39. Former was two lengths superior. Bubbly Boy (Shelar) 52, 600/39. Worked well. 2/y/o Running Star (S.J. Sunil), Adamas (rb) 52, 600/39. Former is in good shape. Note. Majorella Blue (rb) 55, 600/40. Easy. Liam (Mosin) 55, 600/41. Easy. Victory Chant (Mustakim) 53, 600/38. Pressed. Intense Belief (rb) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Champagne Smile (P. Vinod) 50, 600/37. Impressed.

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Dangerous (M.S. Deora) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Worked well. Wall Street (S.J. Sunil) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Responded well.

1200m: Blue’s Pride (rb) 1-25, 1000/1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Moved well.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: 2/y/os Connexion (H. Gore), 2/y/o Fiero/Findlerhof (S.J. Sunil) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former finished three lengths ahead. Sonic Boom (P. Shinde), Over The Line (R. Ajinkya) 1-7, 800/52, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. 2/y/os Jade (C. Umesh), Giorgio (app) 1-11, 800/54, 600/41. Both moved level freely.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.