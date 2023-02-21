Champagne Smile and Cellini impress

February 21, 2023 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Champagne Smile and Cellini impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Feb. 21) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Smart Choice (T.S. Jodha) 42. Easy.

800m: Augustus Caesar (Gore) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Cellini (P. Shinde) 50, 600/37. Moved attractively. Tabriz (Peter) 54, 600/39. Moved freely. Koenig (Shelar), Chieftain (P. Shinde) 52, 600/39. Former made up three lengths and finished level. Come Back Please (Merchant) 52, 600/39. Pressed.

1200m: Champagne Smile (V. Bunde) 1-21, 1000/1-8, 800/55, 600/42. Responded well. Treasure Gold (P. Shinde) 1-25, 1000/1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Moved fluently.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Yarmouth (Gore), Street Sense (S.J. Sunil) 1-12, 800/56, 600/42. Pair level.