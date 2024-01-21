January 21, 2024 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - Mumbai

Trainer Pesi Shroff’s stayer mare Chamonix, who won very well in her last start, should score an encore in the Byculla Club Trophy, the main event of Sunday’s (Jan. 21) races.

Rails will be placed 5 metres wide from 1400m to 1200m and thereafter 7 metres wide from 1000m upto the winning post.

1. IBRAHIM A. RAHIMTOOLA CUP (1,200m), Cl. IV, 5-y-o and over, rated 20 to 46 — 2.00 p.m.: 1. Hela (7) Bhawani 59, 2. Nairobi (3) S.J. Sunil 57.5, 3. Galloping Ahead (2) P. Trevor 57, 4. Demetrius (6) S. Zervan 56, 5. Liam (8) Srinath 55, 6. Milli (9) V. Bunde 54.5, 7. Tyrone Black (5) K. Nazil 54.5, 8. House Of Lords (1) Aniket 52.5 and 9. Sweet Emotion (4) N. Bhosale 50.5.

1. GALLOPING AHEAD, 2. LIAM, 3. DEMETRIUS

2. TRUEFITT & HILL TROPHY (2,000m), Cl. V, rated 1 to 26 — 2.30: 1. Eaton Square (5) N. Bhosale 61, 2. Impunity (1) Neeraj 61, 3. Zarafat (3) M.S. Deora 61, 4. Wild Hammer (2) Aniket 60, 5. Verdandi (4) S.G. Prasad 53.5 and 6. Fantastic Flare (6) K. Nazil 49.

1. EATON SQUARE, 2. IMPUNITY, 3. WILD HAMMER

3. DR. I.C. NAGREE TROPHY (2,000m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66 — 3.00: 1. Scaramanga (2) Srinath 59, 2. Finch (1) S. Saqlain 55, 3. Chat (3) N. Bhosale 51.5 and 4. Alpha Domino (4) Neeraj 49.5.

1. ALPHA DOMINO

4. Y.M. CHAUDHRY MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,400m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only — 3.30: 1. Amadeo (4) P. Trevor 56, 2. Break Point (5) R. Ajinkya 56, 3. Gambino (1) Neeraj 56, 4. Marcus (3) C. Umesh 56, 5. Esconido (6) S. Zervan 54.5 and 6. Running Star (2) Yash Narredu 54.5.

1. RUNNING STAR, 2. GAMBINO

5. MUNICIPAL COMMISSIONER’S TROPHY (Div. I) (1,200m), Cl. IV, 5-y-o and over, rated 20 to 46 — 4.00: 1. Nolan (6) R. Ajinkya 61, 2. Silver Spring (8) S. Saba 60.5, 3. Darwin (1) Bhawani 60, 4. Red Merlot (7) Aniket 60, 5. Wild Thing (9) Parmar 58, 6. Daulat Mai (5) K. Nazil 57.5, 7. Attained (10) Srinath 57, 8. Fiery Red (3) M.S. Deora 57, 9. Fashion Icon (2) N. Bhosale 55.5 and 10. Sussing (4) S.A. Amit 52.

1. FIERY RED, 2. NOLAN, 3. SILVER SPRING

6. MATHRADAS GOCULDAS TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward — 4.30: 1. Son Of A Gun (5) N. Bhosale 59, 2. Cellini (1) Srinath 58.5, 3. The Protector (4) S. Saqlain 58.5, 4. Amazonia (2) Yash Narredu 55 and 5. Baby Bazooka (3) K. Nazil 53.

1. SON OF A GUN, 2. CELLINI

7. BYCULLA CLUB TROPHY (2,800m) (Terms), 4-y-o and over — 5.00: 1. Golden Kingdom (4) Srinath 59, 2. Truly Epic (3) S. Saqlain 59, 3. Chamonix (2) P.S. Chouhan 57.5 and 4. Kamaria (1) Bhawani 57.5.

1. CHAMONIX

Day’s Best: CHAMONIX

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

