Chamonix claims the Byculla Club Trophy

January 21, 2024 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - Mumbai

Trainer Pesi Shroff’s stayer mare Chamonix, ridden by P.S. Chouhan won the Byculla Club Trophy, the main event of Sunday’s (Jan. 21) races.

The winner is owned by Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. Jay V. Shirke & Mrs. Tina Shroff.

1. IBRAHIM A. RAHIMTOOLA CUP: LIAM (Y.S. Srinath) 1, Demetrius (S. Zervan) 2, House Of Lords (Aniket) 3 and Galloping Ahead (P. Trevor) 4. 3-1/2, Lnk and 3/4. 1m 10. 55s. ₹31, 14, 27 and 20 (p). SHP: 98, FP: 1, 022, Q: 339, Tanala: 2,202 and 415. Favourite: Galloping Ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Owners: Miss. Nazzak B. Chenoy, Mr. Sultan Singh rep. Sohna Stud Farm Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Anil Saraf & Mr. Balam Mohla. Trainer: Nazzak B. Chenoy.

2. TRUEFITT & HILL TROPHY: IMPUNITY (Neeraj Rawal) 1, Wild Hammer (Aniket) 2, Verdandi (Prasad) 3 and Zarafat (M.S. Deora) 4. Not run: Eaton Square. 10-3/4, 4-1/4 and Lnk. 2m 4. 10s. ₹18 (w), 10 and 26 (p). SHP: 27, FP: 36, Q: 27, Tanala: 71 and 27. Favourite: Impunity.

Owners: Equus Racing & Mr. Berjis Minoo Desai. Trainer: P. Shroff.

3. DR. I.C. NAGREE TROPHY: FINCH (S. Saqlain) 1, Alpha Domino (Neeraj) 2 and Chat (N. Bhosale) 3. 2-1/2 and 2-1/2. 2m 4. 00s. ₹47 (w), 17 and 13 (p). SHP: 27, FP: 531, Q: 104, Tanala: 317 and 165. Favourite: Scaramanga.

Owner: Mr. Peter Deubet. Trainer: Vinesh.

(Note: Soon after they jumped out of the starting gates Chat (N. Bhosale up) caused interference to the first favourite Scaramanga (Srinath astride), resulting in the fall of the rider. Srinath who was taken to the hospital is out of danger).

4. Y.M. CHAUDHRY MEMORIAL TROPHY: RUNNING STAR (Yash Narredu) 1, Break Point (R. Ajinkya) 2, Gambino (Neeraj) 3 and Amadeo (P. Trevor) 4. 8, 1/2 and 1-3/4. 1m 23. 55s. ₹17 (w), 15 and 48 (p). SHP: 146, FP: 370, Q: 619, Tanala: 933 and 350. Favourite: Running Star.

Owners: Mr. Mark Saldanha, Mrs. B.E. Saldanha, Mr. Vivek S. Jain, Mrs. Sandra Saldanha, Ms. Marise Ann Saldanha, Miss. Merrill J. Saldanha & Miss. Schenelle Megan Saldanha. Trainer: M. Narredu.

5. MUNICIPAL COMMISSIONER’S TROPHY (Div. I): NOLAN (R. Ajinkya) 1, Fiery Red (M.S. Deora) 2, Attained (S. Saqlain) 3 and Red Merlot (Aniket) 4. 3-1/4, 1-1/2 and Neck. 1m 10. 33s. ₹25 (w), 12, 20 and 23 (p). SHP: 54, FP: 60, Q: 32, Tanala: 386 and 165. Favourite: Nolan.

Owners: Mr. Jatin L. Trivedi & Mr. Nitin H. Jain rep. J.N. Racing & Breeders LLP’s. Trainer: S.K. Sunderji.

6. MATHRADAS GOCULDAS TROPHY: THE PROTECTOR (S. Saqlain) 1, Cellini (Neeraj) 2, Son Of A Gun (N. Bhosale) 3 and Baby Bazooka (K. Nazil) 4. 1-1/4, 1 and Shd. 1m 10. 40s. ₹61 (w), 17 and 22 (p). SHP: 38, FP: 443, Q: 173, Tanala: 201 and 80. Favourite: Son Of A Gun.

Owner: Mr. Ajay Jalan rep. Ultimo Stud Farm Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Faisal A. Abbas.

(Note: Originally Son Of A Gun (N. Bhosale up) had finished second in this race and Cellini (Neeraj astride) third. An objection raised by jockey Neeraj against Bhosale for coming on to him in the last 100m was upheld by the Stewards and the order was revised as above).

7. BYCULLA CLUB TROPHY: CHAMONIX (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Golden Kingdom (Neeraj) 2, Truly Epic (S. Saqlain) 3 and Kamaria (Bhawani) 4. 6, Nose and 11-1/2. 2m 58. 27s. ₹15 (w), 10 and 51 (p). SHP: 25, FP: 34, Q: 39, Tanala: 71 and 33. Favourite: Chamonix.

Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. Jay V. Shirke & Mrs. Tina Shroff. Trainer: P. Shroff.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹4,013 (17 tkts.), 30%: 186 (157 tkts.).

Treble: 491 (66 tkts.).

Super Jackpot: 70%: 7,022 (5 tkts.), 30%: 247 (61 tkts.).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT