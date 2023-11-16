ADVERTISEMENT

Chagall, Cyrenius, Regal Aristocracy, Isnt She Beautiful and Czar excel

November 16, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Chagall, Cyrenius, Regal Aristocracy, Isnt She Beautiful and Czar excelled when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Nov. 16).

Inner sand:

600m: A 2-y-o (Surf Rider - Light) (R. Pradeep), a 2-y-o (Dali - Annie Oakley) (A. Ramu) 40.5. Former finished four lengths ahead.

Outer sand:

600m: Philosophy (D. Patel) 43.5. Shaped well. Regal Aristocracy (D. Patel) 42.5. Pleased.

1000m: Divo (R. Pradeep) 1-16, 600/44. In fine trim. Cyrenius (D. Patel) 1-16.5, 600/42. In fine nick. Chul Bul Rani (Tousif) 1-14, 600/44.5. Strode out well. Noble Pursuit (Saddam H) 1-31, (1,200-600) 44. Eased up. Czar (S. John) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Responded well to the urgings. A 2-y-o (Sir Cecil - Angels Glory) (Akshay K) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/44.5. Shaped well.

1400m: Amazing Attraction (Darshan) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/46.5. Moved freely. Acaster (Srinath) 1-48, (1,400-600) 57.5. Eased up. Chagall (Kirtish) 1-41, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Moved fluently.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Paradise Beckons (Rayan), Princess Gold (rb) 1-39.5, (1,400-600) 54.5. Former showed out. A 2-y-o (Phoenix Tower - Lilly Fa Pootz) (Chetan K), Scarlette Lady (Akshay K) 1-44, (1,400-600) 59.5. They jumped out well. Ricko (S. John), Makoto (Antony) 1-40, (1,400-600) 54.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Sea Blush (rb), Burst Of Blaze (B. Nayak) 1-42, (1,400-600) 54. Former finished two lengths ahead. Run For The Sun (Akshay K), Knotty Legend (Girish) 1-37, (1,400-600) 56. They impressed. Golden Legend (S. John), Bharat (B. Harish) 1-43, (1,400-600) 58. They jumped out well. Honest Desire (Antony), Storm Shadow (S. Shareef) 1-38, (1,400-600) 54.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Knotty Challenger (Girish) 1-46, (1,400-600) 1-1. jumped out well.

