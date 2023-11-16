HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chagall, Cyrenius, Regal Aristocracy, Isnt She Beautiful and Czar excel

November 16, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Chagall, Cyrenius, Regal Aristocracy, Isnt She Beautiful and Czar excelled when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Nov. 16).

Inner sand:

600m: A 2-y-o (Surf Rider - Light) (R. Pradeep), a 2-y-o (Dali - Annie Oakley) (A. Ramu) 40.5. Former finished four lengths ahead.

Outer sand:

600m: Philosophy (D. Patel) 43.5. Shaped well. Regal Aristocracy (D. Patel) 42.5. Pleased.

1000m: Divo (R. Pradeep) 1-16, 600/44. In fine trim. Cyrenius (D. Patel) 1-16.5, 600/42. In fine nick. Chul Bul Rani (Tousif) 1-14, 600/44.5. Strode out well. Noble Pursuit (Saddam H) 1-31, (1,200-600) 44. Eased up. Czar (S. John) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Responded well to the urgings. A 2-y-o (Sir Cecil - Angels Glory) (Akshay K) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/44.5. Shaped well.

1400m: Amazing Attraction (Darshan) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/46.5. Moved freely. Acaster (Srinath) 1-48, (1,400-600) 57.5. Eased up. Chagall (Kirtish) 1-41, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Moved fluently.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Paradise Beckons (Rayan), Princess Gold (rb) 1-39.5, (1,400-600) 54.5. Former showed out. A 2-y-o (Phoenix Tower - Lilly Fa Pootz) (Chetan K), Scarlette Lady (Akshay K) 1-44, (1,400-600) 59.5. They jumped out well. Ricko (S. John), Makoto (Antony) 1-40, (1,400-600) 54.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Sea Blush (rb), Burst Of Blaze (B. Nayak) 1-42, (1,400-600) 54. Former finished two lengths ahead. Run For The Sun (Akshay K), Knotty Legend (Girish) 1-37, (1,400-600) 56. They impressed. Golden Legend (S. John), Bharat (B. Harish) 1-43, (1,400-600) 58. They jumped out well. Honest Desire (Antony), Storm Shadow (S. Shareef) 1-38, (1,400-600) 54.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Knotty Challenger (Girish) 1-46, (1,400-600) 1-1. jumped out well.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.