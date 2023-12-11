HamberMenu
Chagall, Ascoval, Royal Mysore and Krystallos shine

December 11, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST

BENGALURU: Chagall, Ascoval, Royal Mysore and Krystallos shone when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Dec. 11).

Inner sand:

1200m: Sofiya (Darshan) 1-21, 1,000/1-7, 600/41. In fine condition.

1400m: Mazal Tov (Vivek) 1-31.5, 1,200/1-18.5, 1,000/1-7, 600/42. Moved attractively.

Outer sand:

600m: Gismo (Vivek), Ombudsman (Shinde) 45. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1000m: All Attraction (P. Ramesh) 1-16.5, 600/46. Easy. Ascoval (Arvind) 1-13, 600/41. Impressed.

1200m: Royal Mysore (S. John) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. Pleased. Krystallos (Shreyas), Balmoral (Rayan) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. Former finished six lengths ahead.

1600m: Chagall (P. Trevor) 1-53, 1,400/1-37, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/41. An eye catching display.

Inner sand — Dec 10:

600m: Firefinch (R. Pradeep) 40.5. Moved well.

1200m: Forseti (S. John) 1-20, 1,000/1-6, 600/39. Moved fluently.

1400m: Shabelle (Shreyas) 1-39, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/41. In fine trim.

Outer sand:

600m: Diamond Hooves (rb) 45. Moved on the bit.

