Cerise Noir for Madras Race Club Trophy

BENGALURU:

07 November 2020 01:30 IST

Cerise Noir, who has been well tuned, is expected to score in the Madras Race Club Trophy (1,400m), the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday (Nov. 7). False rails (width about 2.5m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

Sale of betting tickets

The Bangalore Turf Club has announced advance sale of the totalizer betting tickets on Gate No. 4 for Saturday’s races and all pools tickets will be issued between 8 a.m and 12.30 p.m.

Encashment of winning tickets will be done after the last race of the day up to one hour and the next day at the Gate No. 3 from 10.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (except on holidays).

Spectators and other activities is strictly prohibited in the BTC premises during racing hours.

1. ANTAR GANGE PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 15 to 35, 1-30 p.m.: 1. Handsome (4) Suraj 60, 2. Smithsonian (8) Darshan 59.5, 3. Tartufo (6) P.P. Dhebe 59.5, 4. Ultimate Striker (10) Jagadeesh 59.5, 5. Andra King (9) Rayan 58, 6. Diamanttissimo (2) Tauseef 58, 7. Night Secret (3) A. Imran 58, 8. Richmond Hill (5) Sai Kiran 58, 9. Rule Of Engagement (12) J.H. Arul 58, 10. Track Striker (1) Arvind Kumar 58, 11. Blarney Stone (11) R. Manish 56 and 12. South Bell (7) Shreyas Singh 54.5.

1. SMITHSONIAN, 2. TARTUFO, 3. HANDSOME

2. AIHOLE PLATE (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 2-00: 1. Gallic (10) P.P. Dhebe 57, 2. Handsome Rocky (7) Sai Kiran 57, 3. Highland Rock (9) Jagadeesh 57, 4. Katana (4) Trevor 57, 5. Belli Deepa (1) R. Pradeep 55.5, 6. Cherokee Moon (11) Suraj 55.5, 7. Flaming Orange (12) Zervan 55.5, 8. Ironic Humour (6) B. Harish 55.5, 9. Orleans (8) Antony 55.5, 10. Shanghai Queen (5) Darshan 55.5, 11. Silverita (3) Neeraj 55.5 and 12. Ultimate Choice (2) Kiran Rai 55.5.

1. KATANA, 2. CHEROKEE MOON, 3. FLAMING ORANGE

3. ANTAR GANGE PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 15 to 35, 2-30: 1. Flamingo Road (4) S. John 60, 2. Caracas (8) A. Imran 59.5, 3. Memoriter (3) Chetan K 59.5, 4. Casey (12) M. Naveen 58, 5. Zhu Zhu Zest (11) Darshan 58, 6. Industrialist (1) Naveen Kumar 57.5, 7. Arlette (7) Trevor 56.5, 8. Augustina (10) S. Shareef 55.5, 9. King Creole (5) Indrajeet Singh 55.5, 10. Red Indian (2) Kiran Rai 55.5, 11. Jack Ryan (9) Neeraj 55 and 12. Smile Around (6) Afsar Khan 53.5.

1. CARACAS, 2. ARLETTE, 3. FLAMINGO ROAD

4. KOKKAREBELLUR PLATE (1,600m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 3-00: 1. Chisox (6) R. Shelar 57, 2. Christopher Wren (2) A. Imran 57, 3. Lord Frankel (7) Trevor 57, 4. Ombudsman (9) Darshan 57, 5. Redoubtable (3) M. Naveen 57, 6. Sporting Memories (4) Mark 57, 7. Welcome Surprise (5) Arshad 57, 8. Antibes (10) Antony 55.5, 9. Eminence Grise (8) Zervan 55.5 and 10. War Song (1) P.P. Dhebe 55.5.

1. LORD FRANKEL, 2. CHRISTOPHER WREN, 3. ANTIBES

5. AIR FORCE TROPHY (1,400m), rated 45 to 65, 3-30: 1. Akita Pro (12) S. Shareef 60, 2. Electra (5) Suraj 59, 3. Poseidon (3) Jagadeesh 59, 4. Three Wishes (1) Darshan 58, 5. Brothers In Arms (8) M. Naveen 57, 6. Colonel Harty (7) Sai Kiran 56, 7. Karadeniz (2) Neeraj 56, 8. Aaron The Baron (11) Sai Vamshi 55.5, 9. Good Time Indeed (10) J.H. Arul 55.5, 10. Winall (6) Antony 55.5, 11. Le Marc (4) Likith Appu 54 and 12. Nisus (9) Trevor 53.5.

1. NISUS, 2. ELECTRA, 2. LE MARC

6. MADRAS RACE CLUB TROPHY (1,400m), rated 75 & above, 4-00: 1. Secretive Force (7) Zervan 64, 2. Cosmos (1) Irvan 63.5, 3. Automatic (3) Anjar Alam 59.5, 4. Royal Crystal (5) Antony 53.5, 5. Star Carnation (6) Ashok Kumar 53.5, 6. Cerise Noir (8) Trevor 53, 7. Rafa (2) Rayan 51.5, 8. Into The Groove (9) P.P. Dhebe 51, 9. Southern Ruler (4) Darshan 51 and 10. Treasure Delight (-) (-) 51.

1. CERISE NOIR, 2. ROYAL CRYSTAL, 3. SOUTHERN RULER

7. BIDAR PLATE (1,200m), rated 30 to 50, 4-30: 1. Superb Success (11) Md. Aliyar 60, 2. Slice Of Heaven (5) R. Pradeep 58.5, 3. Reczai (7) M. Naveen 58, 4. The Preacher (9) Chetan K 57.5, 5. Donna Bella (2) Suraj 56.5, 6. Asgardia (12) Trevor 56, 7. Rani Jindan (10) Neeraj 56, 8. Anne Boleyn (3) Zervan 55, 9. General Patton (8) Antony 55, 10. Areca Angel (6) Sai Kiran 54.5, 11. Armin (4) Afsar Khan 54 and 12. Another Rainbow (1) Irvan 52.

1. ANNE BOLEYN, 2. DONNA BELLA, 3. ASGARDIA

8. BANGARPET PLATE (1,400m), rated 30 to 50, 4-y-o & over, 5-00: 1. Grey Channel (7) Jagadeesh 60, 2. Treasure Striker (1) Darshan 59, 3. Show Girl (8) Vaibhav 58, 4. Morrane Gabriella (9) R. Pradeep 56.5, 5. Candlelightqueen (12) Kiran Rai 55.5, 6. Fictioneer (4) Arvind Kumar 55.5, 7. Rorito (6) Trevor 53.5, 8. Dreams United (10) S. Shareef 53, 9. Jain Sahab (5) Irvan 53, 10. The Response (11) Shreyas Singh 52, 11. Glorious Dancer (2) P.P. Dhebe 50.5 and 12. Habanero (3) Tousif Khan 50.5.

1. SHOW GIRL, 2. GREY CHANNEL, 3. CANDLELIGHTQUEEN

Day’s best: KATANA

Double: LORD FRANKEL — NISUS

Jkt: 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8; Tr (i): 3, 4 and 5; (ii): 6, 7 and 8.