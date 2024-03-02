Cellini shines

March 02, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - Mumbai:

Cellini shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (March 2) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Liam (Mosin), Attained (T.S. Jodha) 52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Creative Girl (P. Vinod), Magical Star (H. Gore) 52, 600/39. Former ended two lengths in front. Cellini (P. Shinde) 49, 600/36. Moved attractively. Reciprocity (rb) 57, 600/43. Easy. Balenciaga (H. Gore), Fashion Icon (P. Vinod) 52, 600/39. Former was superior.

1000m: Majorella Blue (T.S. Jodha), Demetrius (app) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. They finished level freely. Empower (Mosin) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Worked freely.

1200m: Goomah (J. Chinoy) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Worked well.

1400m: Santissimo (J. Chinoy) 1-41, 1000/1-11, 600/43. Moved fluently.

