Races

Cellini, Lit, Polyneices and Doc Martin impress

Racing Correspondent Pune August 06, 2022 18:20 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 18:20 IST

Cellini, Lit, Polyneices and Doc Martin impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Aug. 6) morning.

Inner sand

Advertisement
Advertisement

600m: Pure (Parmar) 38. Moved well. Arabian Phoenix (A. Prakash) 37. May repeat.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

800m: Cellini (P. Shinde), Aegon (T.S. Jodha) 51, 600/38. Former made up three lengths and easily finished level. Former should make amends. Lit (Parmar) 51, 600/38. Moved attractively. Prinia (A. Prakash), Metzinger (Nazil) 52, 600/39. Former finished three lengths ahead. Montgomery (app) 57, 600/43. Easy. Fortunate Son (Dhebe) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Polyneices (rb), Fairuza (Joseph) 51, 600/38. Former was well in hand and finished four lengths ahead. Flutist (T.S. Jodha) 55, 600/41. Urged. Vincent Van Gogh (Nirmal), DYF (Santosh) 57, 600/42. Pair level. Flying Halo (Shelar), Away She Goes (rb) 56, 600/42. Former was two lengths better. Doc Martin (rb), Tristar (Joseph) 51, 600/38. Former, who is in good shape, easily finished four lengths ahead. Daianne (Bhawani), Crowning Jewel (rb) 53, 600/40. Former superior. Ron (T.S. Jodha) 56, 600/40. Moved freely.

1000m: Jack Bauer (Merchant) 1-10, 600/42. Moved freely. Enlightened (Mosin), Commandment (T.S. Jodha) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. They were pushed and finished level. Ginsburg (Santosh), Lady Cadet (Nirmal) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former was one length better. Gimme (Dhebe) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Slightly urged. Chieftain (A. Gaikwad), Empower (P. Shinde) 1-8, 800/53, 600/41. They moved neck and neck freely. Bold Legend (Trevor) 1-8, 800/53, 600/41. Worked well. Blue Dew (Bhawani), Lord Vader (Jaykumar) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Pair urged and ended level. 3/y/o Arazan/Avec Pleasure (rb), Tail Event (Prasad) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former easily finished two lengths ahead. Attenborough (Santosh), Touch Of Fury (Nirmal) 1-10, 800/54, 600/41. Pair moved level freely. Flaming Lamborgini (Hamir) 1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Moved well. Baby Bazooka (Nazil) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Retains form. It's My Time (Mosin) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Slightly urged. Starry Spirit (Hamir) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Moved freely. Scotland (Mansoor) 1-11, 800/56, 600/42. Easy. Sierra Dela Plata (Trevor), Venus (Chouhan) 1-11, 800/55, 600/40. Both moved together freely. Kamaria (Bhawani), Hela (Jaykumar) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former was pushed and finished four lengths ahead.

1200m: Rue St Honore' (Nazil), Chastity (Nadeem) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Gaugain (Nadeem), Kirkines (Bhawani) 1-26, 600/43. Former ended three lengths in front. Emrys (C. Umesh), Thunberg (Chouhan) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Both pleased.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
horse racing
Pune
Read more...