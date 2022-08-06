Races

Cellini, Lit, Polyneices and Doc Martin impress

Cellini, Lit, Polyneices and Doc Martin impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Aug. 6) morning.

Inner sand

600m: Pure (Parmar) 38. Moved well. Arabian Phoenix (A. Prakash) 37. May repeat.

800m: Cellini (P. Shinde), Aegon (T.S. Jodha) 51, 600/38. Former made up three lengths and easily finished level. Former should make amends. Lit (Parmar) 51, 600/38. Moved attractively. Prinia (A. Prakash), Metzinger (Nazil) 52, 600/39. Former finished three lengths ahead. Montgomery (app) 57, 600/43. Easy. Fortunate Son (Dhebe) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Polyneices (rb), Fairuza (Joseph) 51, 600/38. Former was well in hand and finished four lengths ahead. Flutist (T.S. Jodha) 55, 600/41. Urged. Vincent Van Gogh (Nirmal), DYF (Santosh) 57, 600/42. Pair level. Flying Halo (Shelar), Away She Goes (rb) 56, 600/42. Former was two lengths better. Doc Martin (rb), Tristar (Joseph) 51, 600/38. Former, who is in good shape, easily finished four lengths ahead. Daianne (Bhawani), Crowning Jewel (rb) 53, 600/40. Former superior. Ron (T.S. Jodha) 56, 600/40. Moved freely.

1000m: Jack Bauer (Merchant) 1-10, 600/42. Moved freely. Enlightened (Mosin), Commandment (T.S. Jodha) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. They were pushed and finished level. Ginsburg (Santosh), Lady Cadet (Nirmal) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former was one length better. Gimme (Dhebe) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Slightly urged. Chieftain (A. Gaikwad), Empower (P. Shinde) 1-8, 800/53, 600/41. They moved neck and neck freely. Bold Legend (Trevor) 1-8, 800/53, 600/41. Worked well. Blue Dew (Bhawani), Lord Vader (Jaykumar) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Pair urged and ended level. 3/y/o Arazan/Avec Pleasure (rb), Tail Event (Prasad) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former easily finished two lengths ahead. Attenborough (Santosh), Touch Of Fury (Nirmal) 1-10, 800/54, 600/41. Pair moved level freely. Flaming Lamborgini (Hamir) 1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Moved well. Baby Bazooka (Nazil) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Retains form. It's My Time (Mosin) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Slightly urged. Starry Spirit (Hamir) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Moved freely. Scotland (Mansoor) 1-11, 800/56, 600/42. Easy. Sierra Dela Plata (Trevor), Venus (Chouhan) 1-11, 800/55, 600/40. Both moved together freely. Kamaria (Bhawani), Hela (Jaykumar) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former was pushed and finished four lengths ahead.

1200m: Rue St Honore' (Nazil), Chastity (Nadeem) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Gaugain (Nadeem), Kirkines (Bhawani) 1-26, 600/43. Former ended three lengths in front. Emrys (C. Umesh), Thunberg (Chouhan) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Both pleased.


