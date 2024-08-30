ADVERTISEMENT

Cellini, Irish Gold and Esconido catcht the eye

Published - August 30, 2024 06:54 pm IST - Pune:

Cellini, Irish Gold and Esconido caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Aug. 30) morning.

Sand track:

600m: Saifa (Nazil) 41. Easy. Okinayume (app) 39. Moved freely.

800m: Street Sense (app) 54, 600/40. Worked freely. Cellini (Mosin) 49, 600/36. Moved attractively. Liam (T.S. Jodha) 55, 600/40. Easy. Bombay (app) 55, 600/41. Easy. Il Volo (Kaviraj) 57, 600/43. Easy. The Flutist (T.S. Jodha) 55, 600/41. Moved freely. Scorsese (Neeraj) 57, 600/43. Easy. Betsy (Merchant) 53, 600/40. Worked freely. Esconido (Merchant), Nairobi (Gore) 50, 600/37. Former was superior.

1000m: Snowfall (T.S. Jodha) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Good. Talking Point (Mustakim) 1-6, 800/50, 600/38. Urged. Irish Gold (Sandesh) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Worked impressively. The Protector (Nazil) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Worked well. We Still Believe (Gore), Believe (app) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former finished six lengths ahead. Beyond Stars (Merchant), Star Gallery (app) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. They were pushed and finished level.

1200m: Rubik Star (app) 1-23, 1000/1-10, 600/43. Moved freely. Spirit Bay (Vinod) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Responded well. Willy Wonkaa (app) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Worked freely.

1400m: Uzi (app) 1-39, 1200/1-24, 800/55, 600/42. Worked well.

