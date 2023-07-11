ADVERTISEMENT

Cellini excels

July 11, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - Pune:

Cellini excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (July 11) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Balius Warrior (Towfeeq), Willy Wonkaa (rb) 42. They were level.

800m: Street Sense (Towfeeq), Nelina (Nazil) 58, 600/43. Pair level. Attained (Mosin), Liam (Shelar) 57, 600/43. Both moved together freely. Koenig (Shelar), Chieftain (Mosin) 56, 600/42. Former finished six lengths ahead. Cellini (P. Shinde) 51, 600/38. Moved impressively. Inishmore (Shelar) 53, 600/40. Responded well. Commandment (P. Shinde) 56, 600/42. Moved freely. Enlightened (Mosin) 55, 600/40. Moved fluently. Caliph (Bhawani) 55, 600/41. Moved freely. Dexa (Shelar), Dream Alliance (Hamir) 53, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. Versace (Bhawani) 55, 600/41. Worked well. Flaming Lamborgini (Shelar), Alpha Domino (Hamir) 53, 600/40. They finished level freely. Truly Epic (Hamir), Freedom (Shelar) 53, 600/40. Both moved together freely. 

1000m: Portofino Bay (P. Vinod), Sorrento Secret (S. Amit) 1-10, 800/55, 600/43. They were easy. Raffaello (S. Chinoy), It’s My Time (Mosin) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Former ended four lengths in front. Key To The Mint (P. Vinod), Intense Belief (S.A. Amit) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Former finished five lengths ahead. Successor (P. Vinod), Goldiva (S.A. Amit) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Former finished six lengths ahead.

