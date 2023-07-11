HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cellini excels

July 11, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - Pune:

Cellini excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (July 11) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Balius Warrior (Towfeeq), Willy Wonkaa (rb) 42. They were level.

800m: Street Sense (Towfeeq), Nelina (Nazil) 58, 600/43. Pair level. Attained (Mosin), Liam (Shelar) 57, 600/43. Both moved together freely. Koenig (Shelar), Chieftain (Mosin) 56, 600/42. Former finished six lengths ahead. Cellini (P. Shinde) 51, 600/38. Moved impressively. Inishmore (Shelar) 53, 600/40. Responded well. Commandment (P. Shinde) 56, 600/42. Moved freely. Enlightened (Mosin) 55, 600/40. Moved fluently. Caliph (Bhawani) 55, 600/41. Moved freely. Dexa (Shelar), Dream Alliance (Hamir) 53, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. Versace (Bhawani) 55, 600/41. Worked well. Flaming Lamborgini (Shelar), Alpha Domino (Hamir) 53, 600/40. They finished level freely. Truly Epic (Hamir), Freedom (Shelar) 53, 600/40. Both moved together freely. 

1000m: Portofino Bay (P. Vinod), Sorrento Secret (S. Amit) 1-10, 800/55, 600/43. They were easy. Raffaello (S. Chinoy), It’s My Time (Mosin) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Former ended four lengths in front. Key To The Mint (P. Vinod), Intense Belief (S.A. Amit) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Former finished five lengths ahead. Successor (P. Vinod), Goldiva (S.A. Amit) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Former finished six lengths ahead.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.