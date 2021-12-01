Races

Cellini and Marvellous catches the eye

Cellini and Marvellous caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Dec.1) morning.

Sand track:

800m: Cellini (T.S. Jodha) 51, 600/38. Moved attractively. Aegon (T.S. Jodha) 57, 600/42. Easy. Fairmont (—) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. Silent Knight (rb) 57, 600/43. Easy. Grand Sinatra (rb) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Born Queen (Yash) 52, 600/40. Good. Empower (P. Shinde), Chieftain (T.s. Jodha) 52, 600/38. Both moved level freely. The Flutist (Hamir), Ron (T.S. Jodha) 52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Fassbinder (Zervan) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Aadhya (Shelar), Vikramaditya (Hamir) 54, 600/40. They finished level freely.

1000m: Treasure Gold (T.S. Jodha), Seminole (P. Shinde) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former started three lengths behind and finished level.

Gate practice — sand track:

1000m: Marvellous (Mosin) 1-6, 800/52, 600/41. Moved well. Liam (T.S. Jodha), Connaught (P. Shinde) 1-10, 600/42. Former ended two lengths in front.

Race track: 800m: Nothing To Worry (Akshay) 50, 600/36. Worked well.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 1, 2021 6:09:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/cellini-and-marvellous-catches-the-eye/article37788657.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY