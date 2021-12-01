Cellini and Marvellous catches the eye

Cellini and Marvellous caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Dec.1) morning.

Sand track:

800m: Cellini (T.S. Jodha) 51, 600/38. Moved attractively. Aegon (T.S. Jodha) 57, 600/42. Easy. Fairmont (—) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. Silent Knight (rb) 57, 600/43. Easy. Grand Sinatra (rb) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Born Queen (Yash) 52, 600/40. Good. Empower (P. Shinde), Chieftain (T.s. Jodha) 52, 600/38. Both moved level freely. The Flutist (Hamir), Ron (T.S. Jodha) 52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Fassbinder (Zervan) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Aadhya (Shelar), Vikramaditya (Hamir) 54, 600/40. They finished level freely.

1000m: Treasure Gold (T.S. Jodha), Seminole (P. Shinde) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former started three lengths behind and finished level.

Gate practice — sand track:

1000m: Marvellous (Mosin) 1-6, 800/52, 600/41. Moved well. Liam (T.S. Jodha), Connaught (P. Shinde) 1-10, 600/42. Former ended two lengths in front.

Race track: 800m: Nothing To Worry (Akshay) 50, 600/36. Worked well.