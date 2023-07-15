ADVERTISEMENT

Cellini and Floyd impress

July 15, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - Pune:

Cellini and Floyd impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (July 15) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Fiery Red (Malam) 39. Moved freely. Jet Typhoon (Shahrukh) 38. Moved well. Kubric (rb) 1200/600m 42. Easy.

800m: Commandment (Mosin) 57, 600/43. Easy. Enlightened (Shelar) 52, 600/38. Worked well. Malakhi (H.M. Akshay) 57, 600/42. Easy. Cellini (P. Shinde) 51, 600/38. Moved impressively. Inishmore (Shelar) 53, 600/40. Worked freely. Tee Tee Dee (S. Kamble), Precious Grey (Kaviraj) 56, 600/42. They were pushed and the former ended one length in front. Kanya Rashi (Shelar), Chieftain (P. Shinde) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Pair moved level freely. Daulat Mai (Mustakim) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Hilma Klint (S. Chinoy) 54, 600/41. Urged. Red Merlot (Aniket) 52, 600/38. Moved well. Northern Singer (Mustakim) 53, 600/40. Slightly urged. Fancy Nancy (Hamir) 53, 600/39. Pushed. Tureci (S. Chinoy) 53, 600/41. Pressed. Power Of Blessings (Aniket) 56, 600/43. Urged. Come Back Please (Prasad) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Tyrone Black (S. Chinoy), C’est L’Amour (Mustakim) 53, 60/40. Former was one length better. Michigan (Aniket) 55, 600/41. Moved freely. Zip Along (Mustakim) 53, 600/39. Urged in the last part. Athenian (Malam), Fremont (Kaviraj) 54, 600/40. Pair urged and finished level. Kariena (Bhawani) 53, 600/40. Moved well. Starry Spirit (Mustakim), Yawar (Aniket) 55, 600/41. Both were pushed and finished level. Scottish Scholar (P. Vinod), Tanahaiyaan (Merchant) 54, 600/40. They were urged and finished level.

1000m: Koenig (Shelar), Chieftain (P. Shinde) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Pair moved together freely. Wild Hammer (Aniket) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Moved freely. Floyd (Zeeshan), Gangster (H. Gore) 1-8, 800/52, 600/39. Former was well in hand while the latter was pushed to end level. Doc Martin (H. Gore) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Pressed. Easy Rider (Zeeshan) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Good. Judy Blue Eyes (Zeeshan) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Pleased. Lord Vader (Bhawani), Hela (app) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former finished a distance ahead.

