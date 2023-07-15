HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cellini and Floyd impress

July 15, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - Pune:

Cellini and Floyd impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (July 15) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Fiery Red (Malam) 39. Moved freely. Jet Typhoon (Shahrukh) 38. Moved well. Kubric (rb) 1200/600m 42. Easy.

800m: Commandment (Mosin) 57, 600/43. Easy. Enlightened (Shelar) 52, 600/38. Worked well. Malakhi (H.M. Akshay) 57, 600/42. Easy. Cellini (P. Shinde) 51, 600/38. Moved impressively. Inishmore (Shelar) 53, 600/40. Worked freely. Tee Tee Dee (S. Kamble), Precious Grey (Kaviraj) 56, 600/42. They were pushed and the former ended one length in front. Kanya Rashi (Shelar), Chieftain (P. Shinde) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Pair moved level freely. Daulat Mai (Mustakim) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Hilma Klint (S. Chinoy) 54, 600/41. Urged. Red Merlot (Aniket) 52, 600/38. Moved well. Northern Singer (Mustakim) 53, 600/40. Slightly urged. Fancy Nancy (Hamir) 53, 600/39. Pushed. Tureci (S. Chinoy) 53, 600/41. Pressed. Power Of Blessings (Aniket) 56, 600/43. Urged. Come Back Please (Prasad) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Tyrone Black (S. Chinoy), C’est L’Amour (Mustakim) 53, 60/40. Former was one length better. Michigan (Aniket) 55, 600/41. Moved freely. Zip Along (Mustakim) 53, 600/39. Urged in the last part. Athenian (Malam), Fremont (Kaviraj) 54, 600/40. Pair urged and finished level. Kariena (Bhawani) 53, 600/40. Moved well. Starry Spirit (Mustakim), Yawar (Aniket) 55, 600/41. Both were pushed and finished level. Scottish Scholar (P. Vinod), Tanahaiyaan (Merchant) 54, 600/40. They were urged and finished level.

1000m: Koenig (Shelar), Chieftain (P. Shinde) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Pair moved together freely. Wild Hammer (Aniket) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Moved freely. Floyd (Zeeshan), Gangster (H. Gore) 1-8, 800/52, 600/39. Former was well in hand while the latter was pushed to end level. Doc Martin (H. Gore) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Pressed. Easy Rider (Zeeshan) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Good. Judy Blue Eyes (Zeeshan) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Pleased. Lord Vader (Bhawani), Hela (app) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former finished a distance ahead.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.