Cellini and Enlightened catch the eye

Cellini and Enlightened caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Oct. 28) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Wall Street (Neeraj) 40. Easy. Vincent Van Gogh (rb) 42. Easy. Arabian Phoenix (Nazil) 38. Moved freely. Enlightened (A. Gaikwad) 36. Moved well.

800m: Hilma Klint (J. Chinoy) 51, 600/39. Pushed. Mount Sinai (rb) 57, 600/43. Easy. C'est L'Amour (Mustakim) 51, 600/39. Worked well. Bombay (Mustakim) 52, 600/40. Stretched. Chieftain (Shelar) 55, 600/41. Moved fluently. Teresita (Trevor) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Cellini (P. Shinde) 50, 600/37. Moved attractively. Presidential (Trevor), Peregrine Falcon (Chouhan) 55, 600/42. They ended level. Dalasan (Shubham) 57, 600/43. Easy. Commandment (P. Shinde), Treasure Gold (Mosin) 56, 600/41. Pair level.

1000m: Dufy (Merchant) 1-11, 600/42. Moved freely.

1200m: Il Divino (rb) 1-27, 600/42. Easy.

1400m: Kirkines (Neeraj), Multistarrer (rb) 1-35, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former, who started three lengths behind, was pushed to finish two lengths ahead.