ADVERTISEMENT

Cellini and Axlrod catch the eye

July 23, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - PUNE:

Cellini and Axlrod caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (July 23) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Ristretto (P. Shinde), Volare (Mosin) 42. Pair level. Spirit Bay (rb) 38. Moved freely. Smart Choice (rb) 40. Easy.

800m: Enlightened (Mosin) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Commandment (Shelar) 54, 600/41. Moved fluently. Jetfire (rb), Miss American Pie (Parmar) 54, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Lord And Master (rb) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Cellini (P. Shinde) 50, 600/37. Impressed. Lod Fenicia (H.M. Akshay), Hooves Of Thunder (Shubham) 54, 600/41. They moved together freely. Star Romance (Yash) 53, 600/39. Worked well. Jerusalem (S.J. Sunil) 55, 600/41. Easy. Own Voice (Dashrath) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Ciana (Chouhan), Fontana (N. Bhosale) 57, 600/43. They were level. Axlrod (Zeeshan) 50, 600/38. Responded well to the urgings. Chenevix Trench (N. Bhosale), Constable (Kirtish) 54, 600/40. They moved level freely. Rodri (Late Redifined) (Nazil) 53, 600/39. Slightly urged. Sentinel (Bhawani) 53, 600/40. Worked freely. Beyond Measure (Yash), Amber Knight (Shelar) 56, 600/42. Former finished a distance ahead. Bugatti (Kirtish), Des Marquis (Chouhan) 56, 600/42. They finished level. Easy Rider (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/40. Pushed in the last part. Capucine (Kirtish), Alexandros (Chouhan) 55, 600/41. Both were easy. Nationwide (rb) 54, 600/39. Urged. Come Back Please (Prasad) 55, 600/41. Worked freely. Racing Romance (Chouhan), Nirvana (Kirtish) 55, 600/40. Former was two lengths superior. Stole My Heart (N. Bhosale), Capitolium (Chouhan) 56, 600/42. Pair level.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Glacier (N.B. Kuldeep) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Pushed in the last part. Kubric (T.S. Jodha), Scorcese (H. Gore) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Both moved neck and neck freely. Lively Mister (Shubham), Wanderlust (S.J. Sunil) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Former finished four lengths ahead. Midas Touch (app), Versace (Bhawani) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Former finished six lengths ahead. Scaramanga (T.S. Jodha) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Pressed. Exotic Queen (Merchant) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Good work. Reminiscence (Chouhan), Souza (Kirtish) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Former finished six lengths ahead.

1200m: Gangster (T.S. Jodha) 1-25, 1000/1-10, 800/56, 600/42. Pushed. Wall Street (Yash) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Shaped well.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US