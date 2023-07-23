HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cellini and Axlrod catch the eye

July 23, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - PUNE:

Cellini and Axlrod caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (July 23) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Ristretto (P. Shinde), Volare (Mosin) 42. Pair level. Spirit Bay (rb) 38. Moved freely. Smart Choice (rb) 40. Easy.

800m: Enlightened (Mosin) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Commandment (Shelar) 54, 600/41. Moved fluently. Jetfire (rb), Miss American Pie (Parmar) 54, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Lord And Master (rb) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Cellini (P. Shinde) 50, 600/37. Impressed. Lod Fenicia (H.M. Akshay), Hooves Of Thunder (Shubham) 54, 600/41. They moved together freely. Star Romance (Yash) 53, 600/39. Worked well. Jerusalem (S.J. Sunil) 55, 600/41. Easy. Own Voice (Dashrath) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Ciana (Chouhan), Fontana (N. Bhosale) 57, 600/43. They were level. Axlrod (Zeeshan) 50, 600/38. Responded well to the urgings. Chenevix Trench (N. Bhosale), Constable (Kirtish) 54, 600/40. They moved level freely. Rodri (Late Redifined) (Nazil) 53, 600/39. Slightly urged. Sentinel (Bhawani) 53, 600/40. Worked freely. Beyond Measure (Yash), Amber Knight (Shelar) 56, 600/42. Former finished a distance ahead. Bugatti (Kirtish), Des Marquis (Chouhan) 56, 600/42. They finished level. Easy Rider (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/40. Pushed in the last part. Capucine (Kirtish), Alexandros (Chouhan) 55, 600/41. Both were easy. Nationwide (rb) 54, 600/39. Urged. Come Back Please (Prasad) 55, 600/41. Worked freely. Racing Romance (Chouhan), Nirvana (Kirtish) 55, 600/40. Former was two lengths superior. Stole My Heart (N. Bhosale), Capitolium (Chouhan) 56, 600/42. Pair level.

1000m: Glacier (N.B. Kuldeep) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Pushed in the last part. Kubric (T.S. Jodha), Scorcese (H. Gore) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Both moved neck and neck freely. Lively Mister (Shubham), Wanderlust (S.J. Sunil) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Former finished four lengths ahead. Midas Touch (app), Versace (Bhawani) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Former finished six lengths ahead. Scaramanga (T.S. Jodha) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Pressed. Exotic Queen (Merchant) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Good work. Reminiscence (Chouhan), Souza (Kirtish) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Former finished six lengths ahead.

1200m: Gangster (T.S. Jodha) 1-25, 1000/1-10, 800/56, 600/42. Pushed. Wall Street (Yash) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Shaped well.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.