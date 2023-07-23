Cellini and Axlrod catch the eye

July 23, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - PUNE:

Cellini and Axlrod caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (July 23) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Ristretto (P. Shinde), Volare (Mosin) 42. Pair level. Spirit Bay (rb) 38. Moved freely. Smart Choice (rb) 40. Easy.

800m: Enlightened (Mosin) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Commandment (Shelar) 54, 600/41. Moved fluently. Jetfire (rb), Miss American Pie (Parmar) 54, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Lord And Master (rb) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Cellini (P. Shinde) 50, 600/37. Impressed. Lod Fenicia (H.M. Akshay), Hooves Of Thunder (Shubham) 54, 600/41. They moved together freely. Star Romance (Yash) 53, 600/39. Worked well. Jerusalem (S.J. Sunil) 55, 600/41. Easy. Own Voice (Dashrath) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Ciana (Chouhan), Fontana (N. Bhosale) 57, 600/43. They were level. Axlrod (Zeeshan) 50, 600/38. Responded well to the urgings. Chenevix Trench (N. Bhosale), Constable (Kirtish) 54, 600/40. They moved level freely. Rodri (Late Redifined) (Nazil) 53, 600/39. Slightly urged. Sentinel (Bhawani) 53, 600/40. Worked freely. Beyond Measure (Yash), Amber Knight (Shelar) 56, 600/42. Former finished a distance ahead. Bugatti (Kirtish), Des Marquis (Chouhan) 56, 600/42. They finished level. Easy Rider (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/40. Pushed in the last part. Capucine (Kirtish), Alexandros (Chouhan) 55, 600/41. Both were easy. Nationwide (rb) 54, 600/39. Urged. Come Back Please (Prasad) 55, 600/41. Worked freely. Racing Romance (Chouhan), Nirvana (Kirtish) 55, 600/40. Former was two lengths superior. Stole My Heart (N. Bhosale), Capitolium (Chouhan) 56, 600/42. Pair level.

1000m: Glacier (N.B. Kuldeep) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Pushed in the last part. Kubric (T.S. Jodha), Scorcese (H. Gore) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Both moved neck and neck freely. Lively Mister (Shubham), Wanderlust (S.J. Sunil) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Former finished four lengths ahead. Midas Touch (app), Versace (Bhawani) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Former finished six lengths ahead. Scaramanga (T.S. Jodha) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Pressed. Exotic Queen (Merchant) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Good work. Reminiscence (Chouhan), Souza (Kirtish) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Former finished six lengths ahead.

1200m: Gangster (T.S. Jodha) 1-25, 1000/1-10, 800/56, 600/42. Pushed. Wall Street (Yash) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Shaped well.