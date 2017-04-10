Celestial Light shows out

Celestial Light and Frosted showed out when the horses were exercised here on Monday (April 10).

Inner sand

800m: Traherne (V.Jodha), Trombone (Sameer) 51, 600//39. They moved level freely. Eternal Sunshine (Shahrukh), Patagonia (Ikram) 53, 600/40. Both moved level freely. Hedwig (Shahrukh) 53, 600/38. Moved well. Afrique (Pradeep) 52, 600/40. Moved freely. Be Bold (F.Irani) 1400/600m 52. Moved well.

1,000m: D’Accord (Khalander) 1-11, 600/42. Moved freely.

Race track

600m: Fencing (S.Amit), Replica (Daman) 40. They were easy. Royal Blood (Sharukh), Etihaad (Ikram) and Highland Wind (Mosin) 36. First and second named were level and finished four lengths ahead.

1,000m: Star Wars (Kuldeep), Star Phoenix (app) 1-7, 600/37. They moved well. Porvi (Jethu) 1-2, 600/35. Moved attractively. Fribourg (Merchant) 1-11, 600/41. Easy.

Gate practice (Inner sand)

1,000m: Speed Of Sound (Prasad) 1-8, 600/42. Moved well. Durham Lad (S.Amit), Tip Top Taffy (app) 1-9, 600/42. Both moved level freely. Bourbon Legend (Kuldeep) 1-7, 600/40. Jumped out well. Celestial Light (Pereira), Spontaneous Eddie (rb) 1-5, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead. Frosted (Raghuveer) 1-5, 600/40. Moved freely.

Mock race (Race track) - April 9

1,200m: Silver Moon (Vishal), Eternal Glory (Ajinkya) and Jackpot (Ayyar) 1-16, 600/38. Won by 4l, 1/2. Silver Moon won from pillar to post.

Second Mock race

1,200m: Slam Dunk (Merchant), Eagle Spirit (Kuldeep), Super Sunshine (Mosin) and Voulez Vous (Agarwal) 1-12.5, 600/35. Won by Dist, Dist, 2l. Slam Dunk won comfortably. Super Sunshine was slowly off by a distance at the start while Voulez Vous lost about 5 lengths.