Celeritas, Leopard Rock, Star Romance, Willows, Django and Amazing Kitten catch the eye

Celeritas, Leopard Rock, Star Romance, Willows, Django and Amazing Kitten caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Dec. 14).

Outer sand:

600m: Royal Commander (Rajendra Singh) 42.5. Otus (Rajendra Singh) 45. Easy. First Empress (Shyam Kumar) 43.5. Easy. Lord Of The Turf (Farid Ansari) 46.5.

800m: Storm Flag (Manikandan), Shield Maiden (rb) 1-0, 600/45. Exemplify (rb), Herring (rb) 57.5, 600/43. They finished together. Glorious Destiny (Md. Farhan Alam), Mr Kool (Sham Kumar) 55.5, 600/40. They are in fine trim. Beethovan (Sham Kumar), Shivaratri (rb) 57.5, 600/43. Former finished a length in front. Storm Trigger (M.S. Deora), Wellington (rb) 58, 600/43. Latter finished three in front. God’s Wish (Manikandan) 58.5, 600/43.5. Fit.

1200m: Sir Baffert (K.V. Baskar), Winter Glow (rb) 1-32, (1,200-600) 42.5. They were eased up.

Inner sand:

600m: Renzaccio (rb) 43. Easy. Alexandre Dumas (rb) 43. Reckoning (rb) 47. King Louis (rb) 45.5. Amber Lightning (Rajendra Singh) 39. In fine shape. Empress Eternal (Shyam Kumar) 40. Anastasia (S. Kamble) 41.5. Priceless Ruler (Shyam Kumar) 36.5. Speedy. Eagle Prince (Farid Ansari) 39.5. Moved well. Esteva (rb) 43. Illustrious Ruler (Shyam Kumar) 41. Wonderful Era (rb) 37.5. Handy. Prince Of Windsor (Shyam Kumar) 39.5. Good. Gift Of Perfection (rb) 41.5. Urged. Star Chieftain (Rajendra Singh) 40.5. Royal Aristocrat (Farid Ansari) 40.5.

800m: Wisaka (Manikandan), Decisive (rb) 58.5, 600/44. They moved together. Inkonito (rb) 1-2, 600/47. Excellent Star (S. Kamble) 56, 600/41. In fine shape. Rippling Waters (Shyam Kumar) 56.5, 600/40.5. Good. Live By Night (1-0.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Mzilikazi (Farid Ansari) 54, 600/38. In fine fettle. Ayur Shakti (rb) 1-0, 600/45. Easy. Tudor Treasure (Rajendra Singh) 58, 600/42.5. Slightly urged. Copper Queen (Rajendra Singh) 55.5, 600/38. Fit for the fray. Amarone (Yash Narredu) 55.5, 600/41. Moved on the bit. Sonic Dash (rb) 1-3, 600/48. Bohemian Grandeur (Farid Ansari) 51.5, 600/38.5. Stretched out well. Uncle Sam (rb) 1-1, 600/46. Break The Silence (rb), Full Of Surprise (R. Manish) 1-2, 600/46. Star Romance (Yash Narredu), Lucky Twenty One (S. Kamble) 53, 600/39.5. Former showed out. Sasakwa (Farid Ansari) 55, 600/40.5. Well in hand. Judy Blue Eyes (M.S. Deora) 54.5, 600/40. Moved well. Full Bloom (Rajendra Singh) 57, 600/41. In good shape. Bay Of Naples (rb), Queens Hall (Shahar Babu) 56.5, 600/43.5. Former finished four lengths in front. A 2-y-o (Hymn - Sublimely Single) (rb), Pacific (rb) 55.5, 600/41.5. They moved together. Katahdin (rb) 1-1.5, 600/48. Karadeniz (Farid Ansari) 55.5, 600/39.5. Moved well. Walking Brave (S. Kamble), Alexander (Yash Narredu) 54.5, 600/39. Latter out paced companion. William Wallace (Yash Narredu) 1-0.5, 600/45. Easy. Lady Mimi (Yash Narredu) 55, 600/40. More on hand. Succession (S. Kamble) 55, 600/40. Moved on the bit. Willows (Yash Narredu) 52.5, 600/38.5. Pleased. Star Elegant (Yash Narredu) 59.5, 600/44.5. Wah Ms Zara (rb) 56, 600/43. Shaped well. Court Baron (rb) 59, 600/45.

1000m: King T’Chala (Md. Farhan Alam) 1-11.5, 800/54.5, 600/40.5. Worked impressively. Chief Commander (Inayat) 1-7.5, 800/55, 600/42.5. In good condition. Speed Air (Yash Narredu), Storm Breaker (S. Kamble) 1-11, 800/55.5, 600/39.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished three length ahead. Santa Clara (Santosh G) 1-15, 800/1-0.5, 600/46. Easy. Bienfaisant (rb), Anatolia (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-2, 600/46.5. Amazing Kitten (Shahar Babu) 1-9.5, 800/54, 600/40.5. Stretched out well. Leopard Rock (Yash Narredu) 1-8, 800/53.5, 600/38.5. In great heart. Maranello (rb) Sporting Spirit (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-2, 600/47. Eastern Blaze (rb), Feni (rb) 1-13.5, 800/59, 600/45. Renegade (Yash Narredu) 1-12.5, 800/56.5, 600/42.5. Unextended. Magical Wave (rb), Sunny Isles (rb) 1-13, 800/1-0, 600/45. They finished level. Wonderful (Yash Narredu), Corus (S. Kamble) 1-9.5, 800/56, 600/41.5. Former who was four lengths behind at the start moved attractively and finished well in front. Due Diligence (rb) 1-12, 800/58.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Bring It On (Manikandan), a 2-y-o (Sedgefield - Sinai) (rb) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. Bold Fleet (rb), Giesha Girl (rb) 1-13.5, 800.1-0, 600/46. Handsome (Sai Vamsi) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42.5. Worked well. Thomas Hardy (P. Vikram) 1-14.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/47.5. Easy.

1200m: Celeritas (R. Manish) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 800/56, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Manzoni (Md. Feroz) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 800/59.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Gangster (rb), Django (Yash Narredu) 1-23, 1,000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Latter responded well to the urgings and finished three lengths in front. Mister Moonlight (P. Vikram) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-11, 800/57.5, 600/45. Eased up. Wise Don (rb) 1-32.5, (1,200-600) 43.5.

Noted on Sunday (Dec.12)

Outer sand:

800m: Choice (C. Umesh), Skylight (Kuldeep Singh) 58, 600/44. They finished level. Penang (Shazad Alam) 1-2, 600/46. Easy. Lordship (Md. Farhan Alam) 1-2, 600/47. Abilitare (Koshi Kumar), Pink Pearl (Shahar Babu) 1-2, 600/45.5.

Inner sand:

800m: Emelda (C. Umesh), Apache Outlaw (Shahar Babu) 54.5, 600/39.5. Former out paced companion. Star Fling (S. Kabdhar), Gatlin (Md. Farhan Alam) 57, 600/42. Star Waves (Koshi Kumar), Royal Symbol (rb) 56.5, 600/42. Former finished six lengths in front. Soul Mate (Md. Farhan Alam), Victory Walk (Shahar Babu) 55, 600/40. They moved well. Latter finished three lengths ahead. Shield Maiden (Inayat) 57.5, 600/44.5. Handy. Avellino (rb) 1-1.5, 600/46.5. Easy.

1000m: Glorious Nissy (Ishwar Singh) 1-11.5, 800/58, 600/44. Moved impressively. A 2-y-o (Tenth Star - Amazing Approach) (Inayat) 1-16.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/46. A 2-y-o (Western Aristocrat - Nimfea) (rb), Eagle Bluff (rb) 1-18, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. They were easy. Chief Commander (Inayat) 1-14.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/46. Easy.

1200m: Pense’e (P. Vikram) 1-32, (1,200-600) 43.5. Moved freely.