Cavallo Vincente, Amore, Come Calling, Rwanda and Romantic Bay work well

CHENNAI:

05 November 2021 18:29 IST

Cavallo Vincente, Amore, Come Calling, Rwanda and Romantic Bay worked well when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Nov. 5).

Outer sand: 600m: Emissary (rb) 46. Easy. Sinatra (rb), Berrettini (rb) 42.5. Latter started three lengths behind and finished level. Augusta (Shahar Babu), Zaneta (Md. Farhan Alam) 47. They were easy.

800m: Wonder Blaze (rb) 56.5, 600/41.5. Shaped well. Windsor Walk (Nikhil Naidu), Royal Symbol (Md. Farhan Alam) 1-3, 600/46. They finished together. Cavallo Bonito (rb), Gold Breeze (rb) 1-2, 600/46.5. Former finished a length in front.

Advertising

Advertising

1000m: Cavallo Vincente (rb) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42. Moved impressively.

Inner sand:

600m: Annexed (Shahar Babu) 42. Fit. Lordship (rb) 42.5. Masterpiece (C. Umesh) 41.5. In fine shape. Abilitare (Nikhil Naidu) 42. Unextended. Pink Pearl (rb) 41. Niggled. Royal Rules (rb) 43. Star Symbol (S. Kabdhar) 42. Handy. A 2-y-o (Top Class — Whistling Strait) (Manikandan), Rhiannon (Koshi Kumar) 47.5. Zucardi (Shahar Babu), Be Calm (Md. Farhan Alam) 47. They moved freely. Henrietta (rb) 48. Alpha (S. Kabdhar) 45. Well in hand.

800m: Amore (S. Kabdhar) 53, 600/39. Strode out well. Rwanda (rb), Victory Walk (rb) 52.5, 600/40.5. Former showed out. Mon General (S. Kabdhar) 55.5, 600/40.5. Worked well. Icy River (Ramandeep) 56, 600/41. In fine nick. Bay Of Naples (Ramandeep) 58.5, 600/43. Moved on the bit. Breaking Bounds (rb) 56.5, 600/43.5. Handy. Artistryy (rb) 58.5, 600/44. Easy.

1000m: Sir Baffert (K.V. Baskar) 1-13.5, 800/59.5, 600/45.5. Eased up. Renzaccio (S. Kabdhar) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/45.5. Easy. Swiss Agatta (rb) 1-16, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. Glenary (rb) 1-10, 800/59, 600/45. Eased up in the straight. Come Calling (K.V. Baskar) 1-10.5, 800/57.5, 600/44. In good condition. Sunday Warrior (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. Charliez Angel (rb), Princess Saaraa (rb) 1-10, 800/57.5, 600/44.5. Latter finished four lengths ahead. Soul Mate (rb) 1-13.5, 800/58.5, 600/44. Easy. Amaterasu (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/47.5. Fast Car (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/48. Easy. Romantic Bay (S. Kabdhar) 1-7, 800/55, 600/43. Moved well.

1200m: Flying Safe (rb) 1-31.5, (1,200-600) 43. Eased up. Epistoiary (rb) 1-32, (1,200-600) 44. Easy.