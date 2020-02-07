Cavallo Veloce triumphs

B. Suresh’s ward Cavallo Veloce piloted by A. Imran Khan won the South India Sprinters Trial Stakes, the chief event of the races on Friday, in a record time of 1m, 8.82s. The winner is the property of Mr. Arun Alagappan. Trainer Sebastian had a glorious day as he saddled four winners.

1. PALLATHUR PLATE (1,800m), rated 0 to 25: DEAN’S GREY (Gaddam) 1, Gardiner (Umesh) 2, Naattamai (Azfar Syeed) 3 and Be My Secret (B. Nikhil) 4. Not run: Cleona. 3/4, 4-1/4 and 5. 1m, 56.11s. ₹ 20 (w), 15 and 11 (p), SHP: 12, FP: 46, Q: 14, Tla: 149. Favourite: Gardiner. Owner: Mr. Sundar Varghese. Trainer: P. Krishna.

2. QUEEN OF THE HILLS PLATE (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): GLORIOUS TRUST (Gaddam) 1, Maleny (Brisoon) 2, Pringle Bells (B. Nikhil) 3 and King Horof (Zervan) 4. Not run: Europa Star. 3-1/2, 1-3/4 and 5-1/4. 1m, 12.93s. Rs. 7 (w), 6 and 7 (p), SHP: 33, FP: 24, Q: 15, Tla: 585. Favourite: Glorious Trust. Owner: M/s. Vazhaparambil J. Joseph & Sukhveer Singh Samra. Trainer: Sebastian.

3. MADRAS CLUB CUP (Div. II), (1,000m), rated 20 to 45: MAGNIFICENT STAR (Md. Hesnain) 1, Driftwood Pacific (Janardhan P) 2, Exquisite Star (A. Imran) 3 and Bright Script (Iltaf Hussain) 4. 1-1/2, 1-1/2 and 3/4. 59.51s. ₹ 90 (w), 9, 6 and 6 (p), SHP: 93, FP; 130, Q: 121, Tla: 1,228. Favourite: Daiyamondo. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: Sebastian.

4. MADRAS CLUB CUP (Div. I), (1,000m) rated 20 to 45: HENRIETTA (Yash) 1, Pappa Rich (A.M. Alam) 2, My Passion (A. Imran) 3 and Obsession (Azfar Syeed) 4. 2-1/4, lnk and 1-1/2. 58.87s. ₹ 33 (w), 9, 20 and 22 (p), SHP: 19, FP: 183, Q: 170, Tla: 2,850. Favourite: Hananiah. Owners: Mr. K. Sashabindu Das, Mr. K. Balamukunda Das, Mr. K. Manoj Kumar & Mr. K. Kamesh. Trainer: Mandanna.

5. SOUTH INDIA SPRINTERS TRIAL STAKES (1,200m), 4-y-o & above: CAVALLO VELOCE (A. Imran) 1, Apalis (Zervan) 2, Subah Ka Tara (Srinath) 3 and King T’Chala (Umesh) 4. 3-1/2, 2-1/4 and 1-3/4. 1m, 8.82s. (record time). ₹ 8 (w), 5 and 5 (P), SHP: 36, FP: 39, Q: 23, Tla; 77. Favourite: Cavallo Veloce. Owner: Mr. Arun Alagappan. Trainer: B. Suresh.

6. S.S. MOTHILAL MEMORIAL CUP (1,600m), rated 80 & above: GLORIOUS DESTINY (Umesh) 1, Chief Of Command (Zervan) 2, Tudor Treasure (A. Imran) 3 and Good Fortune (Janardhan P) 4. 2, 1-1/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 37.08s. ₹ 10 (w), 7 and 15 (p), SHP: 17, FP: 27, Q: 13, Tla: 53. Favourite: Glorious Destiny. Owners: Mr. Vazhaparmbil J. Joseph & Mr. Blesson J. Kallada. Trainer: Sebastian.

7. NIJINSKY PLATE (1,200m), 6-y-o & above rated 40 to 65: GLORIOUS FIRE (Yash) 1, Glorious Land (A.M. Alam) 2, Dont Dilly Dally (Brisson) 3 and Crown Of Stars (Srinath) 4. 1-1/4, 3-3/4 and 3/4. 1m, 11.17s. ₹ 58 (w), 8, 16 and 7 (p), SHP: 35, FP: 406, Q: 161, Tla: 4,333. Favourite: Areca Cruise. Owner: Mr. Vazhaparmbil J. Joseph. Trainer: Sebastian.

Jkt: ₹ 33,990 (one tkt), Runner up: 728 (20 tkts), Mini Jkt: 1,196 (13 tkts), Tr (i): 585 (24 tkts), (ii): 71 (321 tkts).