Cavallo Veloce, Devils Magic, Thomas Hardy, and Battista impress

Cavallo Veloce, Devils Magic, Thomas Hardy, and Battista impressed when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Aug. 22).

Inner sand: 600m: Propahlady (Farid Ansari) 39. Stretched out well. Queen Of Gibraltar (Shyam Kumar) 38.5. Moved impressively. Grand Royal (Shyam Kumar) 38.5. In fine nick. Hallucinate (Farid Ansari) 39.5. Extended.

800m: Wonderful Era (Farid Ansari) 57, 600/40.5. Urged. Battista (Farid Ansari) 53.5, 600/39.5. In fine fettle. Sifan (Koshi Kumar) 56.5, 600/42.5. Pushed. Tudor (Koshi Kumar) 56, 600/41.5. In fine trim. Cavallo Vincente (rb), Victory Walk (rb) 58.5, 600/43.5. They moved freely.

1000m: Queen Justitia (rb), Amaterasu (Koshi Kumar) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/46.5. Former better. Fort St. George (rb), Thomas Hardy (M. Bhaskar) 1-5.5, 800/52.5, 600/40.5. Latter showed out. Wakanda (rb), 1-0, 600/46. Royal Symphony (rb), Country's Genius (Koshi Kumar) 1-14.5, 880/59, 600/45. Saibya (rb), Deans Grey (rb) 1-13.5, 800/59.5, 600/46.5. Supreme Excelsior (Shyam Kumar) 1-14, 800/56, 600/40.5. Responded well to the urgings. Demesthenes (M. Bhaskar) 1-7.5, 800/54.5, 600/41.5. Moved well. Eagle Bluff (rb) 1-14.5, 800/1-0, 600/45. Vulture (rb) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/47. Chanakya (rb), a 2-y-o (Top Class-Whistling Strait) (rb) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/47. Latter who was three lengths behind ended level.

1200m: Mighty Princess (rb) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 800/58, 600/45. Unextended. Devils Magic (rb) 1-20, 1,000/1-6, 800/53.5, 600/41. Moved attractively. Blue Patent (rb) 1-33, 1,000/1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45. Easy.

Outer sand: 800m: Roman Senator (rb) 1-0, 600/46.5. Marshall (rb) 1-1.5, 600/47.5. Feni (rb), Geisha Girl (Kuldeep Singh) 1-2, 600/47.5. Cotton Hall (rb), Welcome Winner (Kuldeep Singh) 57, 600/43.5. They shaped well.

1000m: Cavallo Veloce (A. Imran Khan) 1-12, 800/57, 600/43.5. Moved with plenty in hand. Booms Lang (rb), Knight In Armour (Kuldeep Singh) 1-11.5, 800/57.5, 600/45. They moved together. Proposed (M. Bhaskar), Arapaho (rb) 1-10.5, 800/56, 600/43.5. They moved well and finished level. Treasure Delight (Yash Narredu), Right Move (R. Rupesh) 1-14, 800/59, 600/45.5. They were easy, former finished two lengths in front.