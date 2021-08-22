Races

Cavallo Veloce, Devils Magic, Thomas Hardy, and Battista impress

Cavallo Veloce, Devils Magic, Thomas Hardy, and Battista impressed when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Aug. 22).

Inner sand: 600m: Propahlady (Farid Ansari) 39. Stretched out well. Queen Of Gibraltar (Shyam Kumar) 38.5. Moved impressively. Grand Royal (Shyam Kumar) 38.5. In fine nick. Hallucinate (Farid Ansari) 39.5. Extended.

800m: Wonderful Era (Farid Ansari) 57, 600/40.5. Urged. Battista (Farid Ansari) 53.5, 600/39.5. In fine fettle. Sifan (Koshi Kumar) 56.5, 600/42.5. Pushed. Tudor (Koshi Kumar) 56, 600/41.5. In fine trim. Cavallo Vincente (rb), Victory Walk (rb) 58.5, 600/43.5. They moved freely.

1000m: Queen Justitia (rb), Amaterasu (Koshi Kumar) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/46.5. Former better. Fort St. George (rb), Thomas Hardy (M. Bhaskar) 1-5.5, 800/52.5, 600/40.5. Latter showed out. Wakanda (rb), 1-0, 600/46. Royal Symphony (rb), Country's Genius (Koshi Kumar) 1-14.5, 880/59, 600/45. Saibya (rb), Deans Grey (rb) 1-13.5, 800/59.5, 600/46.5. Supreme Excelsior (Shyam Kumar) 1-14, 800/56, 600/40.5. Responded well to the urgings. Demesthenes (M. Bhaskar) 1-7.5, 800/54.5, 600/41.5. Moved well. Eagle Bluff (rb) 1-14.5, 800/1-0, 600/45. Vulture (rb) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/47. Chanakya (rb), a 2-y-o (Top Class-Whistling Strait) (rb) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/47. Latter who was three lengths behind ended level.

1200m: Mighty Princess (rb) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 800/58, 600/45. Unextended. Devils Magic (rb) 1-20, 1,000/1-6, 800/53.5, 600/41. Moved attractively. Blue Patent (rb) 1-33, 1,000/1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45. Easy.

Outer sand: 800m: Roman Senator (rb) 1-0, 600/46.5. Marshall (rb) 1-1.5, 600/47.5. Feni (rb), Geisha Girl (Kuldeep Singh) 1-2, 600/47.5. Cotton Hall (rb), Welcome Winner (Kuldeep Singh) 57, 600/43.5. They shaped well.

1000m: Cavallo Veloce (A. Imran Khan) 1-12, 800/57, 600/43.5. Moved with plenty in hand. Booms Lang (rb), Knight In Armour (Kuldeep Singh) 1-11.5, 800/57.5, 600/45. They moved together. Proposed (M. Bhaskar), Arapaho (rb) 1-10.5, 800/56, 600/43.5. They moved well and finished level. Treasure Delight (Yash Narredu), Right Move (R. Rupesh) 1-14, 800/59, 600/45.5. They were easy, former finished two lengths in front.


