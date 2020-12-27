Cavallo Veloce and Royal Chieftain please

CHENNAI:

27 December 2020 17:08 IST

Cavallo Veloce and Royal Chieftain pleased when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Dec. 27).

Inner sand: 600m: Empress Eternal (Rajendra Singh), Amber Lightning (App) 45.5. They moved freely.

800m: Elegant Touch (S. Kamble), Naomi (App) 59, 600/43.5. Latter moved better. Mystical Magician (B. Nikhil), Mr. Kool (A.M. Alam) 1-1, 600/45. They finished together. Green Channel (rb), Queen Of Venice (rb) 1-0.5, 600/45. They were not extended.

1000m: Rutbedaar (Shahar Babu) 1-14.5. Eased up. Cavallo Veloce (Iltaf Hussain), Royal Currency (Shahar Babu) 1-7.5, 800/53.5, 600/40.5. Former pleased.

Outer sand: 600m: Hadar (A.M. Alam) 43. In fine condition. Battista (Rajendra Singh), Beauteous Maximus (App) 44. They finished together.

800m: Semele (App), Supreme Fragrance (App) 59.5, 600/42.5. They moved well. Beethovan (rb), Octavian (Sham Kumar) 1-0, 600/42. They moved neck and neck, former finished half a length ahead. Hebron (A.M. Alam), Torbert (rb) 59, 600/42. They are in fine nick.

1000m: Royal Chieftain (Rajendra Singh) 1-9.5, 800/56, 600/41. An excellent display.