Races

Cavallo Veloce and Royal Chieftain please

Cavallo Veloce and Royal Chieftain pleased when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Dec. 27).

Inner sand: 600m: Empress Eternal (Rajendra Singh), Amber Lightning (App) 45.5. They moved freely.

800m: Elegant Touch (S. Kamble), Naomi (App) 59, 600/43.5. Latter moved better. Mystical Magician (B. Nikhil), Mr. Kool (A.M. Alam) 1-1, 600/45. They finished together. Green Channel (rb), Queen Of Venice (rb) 1-0.5, 600/45. They were not extended.

1000m: Rutbedaar (Shahar Babu) 1-14.5. Eased up. Cavallo Veloce (Iltaf Hussain), Royal Currency (Shahar Babu) 1-7.5, 800/53.5, 600/40.5. Former pleased.

Outer sand: 600m: Hadar (A.M. Alam) 43. In fine condition. Battista (Rajendra Singh), Beauteous Maximus (App) 44. They finished together.

800m: Semele (App), Supreme Fragrance (App) 59.5, 600/42.5. They moved well. Beethovan (rb), Octavian (Sham Kumar) 1-0, 600/42. They moved neck and neck, former finished half a length ahead. Hebron (A.M. Alam), Torbert (rb) 59, 600/42. They are in fine nick.

1000m: Royal Chieftain (Rajendra Singh) 1-9.5, 800/56, 600/41. An excellent display.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 27, 2020 5:09:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/cavallo-veloce-and-royal-chieftain-please/article33430778.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY